CHETU MAKES THE OA500 GLOBAL OUTSOURCING FIRM INDEX FOR 2025

Sunrise, FL, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global leader in digital intelligence and custom software solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2025 OA500 Global Outsourcing Firm Index, published by Outsource Accelerator.

“We are honored to be recognized by Outsource Accelerator for our continued leadership in the business process outsourcing space,” said Prem Khatri, Vice President of Operations at Chetu. “Our global delivery model—spanning onshore, nearshore, and offshore options—ensures real-time collaboration and cost-effective, industry-specific software solutions for our clients.”

Chetu’s one-stop-shop model delivers development services both on-premises and near-shore, offering up to 75% cost savings, 50% faster time-to-market, and 20% reduction in development time.

Chetu’s core custom solutions include:

Application development Application support Business Intelligence and reporting AI/ML and Data Science BPO and non-technical processes Cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity Quality assurance Partner Product Support

Top analyst firms including Omdia, Everest Group, and ISG have highlighted Chetu’s AI and data development expertise, and you can learn more on our Analyst Research page.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital intelligence and software solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.