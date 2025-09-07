Louisville, KY, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — As global supply chains continue to evolve at a rapid pace, businesses are relying more than ever on Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) to streamline logistics, reduce errors, and improve efficiency. A new industry roundup highlights the Top 5 Logistics EDI Providers in 2025, showcasing the companies setting the benchmark for digital supply chain integration.

The providers recognized for their innovation, scalability, and customer success include:

Infocon Systems: A trusted global EDI partner known for its tailored, cloud-based solutions and dedicated customer support. Infocon Systems continues to stand out for simplifying complex logistics integrations and delivering a highly personalized onboarding experience.

EDI Fabric: A lightweight, developer-friendly EDI framework that empowers logistics teams with customizable, modern integration options.

EDICOM: A global leader with strong compliance coverage, particularly in Europe and Latin America, supporting enterprises with secure, large-scale EDI operations.

PartnerLinQ: A digital supply chain connectivity platform helping organizations drive collaboration across trading partners with real-time visibility.

Cleo: A well-established provider offering hybrid integration solutions that combine EDI with API-driven data flows for modern logistics needs.

“Logistics doesn’t stop for anyone — which is why companies need reliable EDI providers that ensure information moves as fast as goods,” said vice president at Infocon Systems. “We’re honored to be recognized alongside other innovators and remain committed to delivering seamless supply chain connectivity for our customers worldwide.”

With the logistics industry projected to grow significantly over the next five years, the role of EDI providers will be even more critical in helping businesses maintain compliance, enhance collaboration, and reduce operating costs.

For businesses evaluating solutions, these top providers represent the forefront of logistics EDI innovation in 2025.

About Infocon Systems

Infocon Systems is a global leader in cloud-based EDI and supply chain integration solutions. With over 30 years of experience, Infocon Systems delivers scalable, secure, and fully managed EDI services for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and logistics providers. Trusted by thousands of businesses worldwide, Infocon simplifies complex supply chain operations and enables seamless partner collaboration.

