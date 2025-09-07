Alpha Coach Launches India’s Largest Verified Fitness Coach Directory with 6,000+ Professionals

Karnataka, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Alpha Coach, a fitness technology company, has launched India’s largest verified fitness coach directory. The directory includes over 6,000 certified coaches who can help with fitness, nutrition, and health. It is available online and can be used by anyone across India.

The goal is simple: make it easy to find trusted, qualified fitness coaches, whether for weight loss, strength training, or health issues like PCOS or diabetes.

Why This Matters

India has no shortage of fitness coaches, but with many lacking proper training or certifications, finding the right expert can be challenging and sometimes unsafe. Alpha Coach solves this by verifying coaches’ credentials and certifications before they are listed. Users can filter profiles by location, training type, gender, and language, while reviews and highlighted specialties provide added clarity. This ensures people can search with confidence and connect with a coach who truly fits their needs.

What the Directory Offers

The new directory features more than 6,000 verified coaches, spanning both fitness and nutrition expertise. It is designed to support users looking for either online or in-person coaching, with an easy search function that allows filtering by goals, location, or language. Each coach profile is kept simple and transparent, highlighting key details such as contact information and professional experience to help users make informed choices quickly.

Ketan Mavinkurve, CEO of Alpha Coach, said: “We want people to find real coaches they can trust. There are too many fake experts online. This directory helps solve that.”

He added that this tool is not just for users but also for coaches who want to grow their business the right way.

The platform also creates strong opportunities for fitness coaches and brings structure to a growing but unorganised industry. It allows them to be discovered by clients who are actively seeking professional guidance, while enabling them to establish a credible online presence. By showcasing their verified credentials and areas of specialisation, coaches can demonstrate expertise with transparency. In addition, the ability to publish testimonials on their profiles helps build trust and supports faster business growth.

How to Use the Directory?

Visit the Alpha Coach website

Go to the “Find a Coach” section

Filter by your needs: weight loss, PCOS, general fitness, etc.

Select your city or choose online coaching

View coach profiles and reach out directly

It works on both desktop and mobile.

A Step Toward Better Fitness in India

Alpha Coach’s new directory is part of a bigger plan, to make health and fitness more accessible, more reliable, and more professional across India. With growing awareness around fitness, this tool will help thousands of people connect with coaches they can trust.

About Alpha Coach

Alpha Coach is a leading nutrition and fitness platform designed to transform the way India eats, trains, and lives. The app combines personalized meal tracking, adaptive diet coaching, and access to the country’s largest verified network of coaches and gyms, with more than 6,000 certified coaches and over 800 gyms. By bringing together expert guidance and a supportive community, Alpha Coach helps users achieve sustainable, real-world results.

To explore the verified coach directory, visit our coaches page on the website. For updates and news, follow Alpha Coach on Instagram at @alphacoachapp.

For Further Enquiries, Contact Us Here:

Vanessa Dsouza

connect@alphacoach.app

+91 88288 28106

Website: https://www.alphacoach.app/