Niral Networks Showcases Next-Generation Wireless Solutions at All Wireless & Prepaid Expo 2025 in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Niral Networks, a pioneer in next-generation wireless and digital transformation solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the All Wireless & Prepaid Expo 2025 at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas. With a vision to power the future of connectivity, Niral Networks is showcasing its NiralOS Product Suite, a modular, cloud-native ecosystem designed to enable enterprises across industries to embrace digital transformation with secure, scalable, and efficient private networks.

The event brings together innovators, industry leaders, and solution providers, making it an ideal stage for Niral Networks to present its groundbreaking work in Private 5G, IoT, Edge Computing, and AI-driven solutions.

Transforming Enterprises with NiralOS

Niral Networks has built its platform with the goal of empowering businesses to run advanced wireless networks on cost-effective, commodity hardware. The NiralOS Product Suite offers enterprises the flexibility to manage Private 5G, Edge Computing, IoT sensors, and AI-based applications from a single platform.

The suite is designed to help enterprises overcome challenges of traditional networks by providing:

Scalability: Supporting large, complex networks across multiple geographic locations.

Supporting large, complex networks across multiple geographic locations. Automation: Streamlined operations with digitalization and centralized management.

Streamlined operations with digitalization and centralized management. Efficiency: Intelligent resource allocation through network slicing.

Intelligent resource allocation through network slicing. Flexibility: Seamless integrations with third-party applications and systems.

Seamless integrations with third-party applications and systems. Resilience: Secure and robust private networks for mission-critical operations.

NiralOS 5G Core: The Heart of Private Wireless

At the center of the NiralOS ecosystem is its 5G Core, a 3GPP-compliant, disaggregated architecture designed for enterprises. Supporting over 16+ radio partners worldwide, including O-RAN integrations, NiralOS 5G Core provides unmatched flexibility to deploy advanced applications like drones, robotics, industrial IoT, and surveillance.

Key features include:

Dynamic scaling of the network core

Multi-tenanted controller for diverse industries

Infrastructure-as-a-service model for cost efficiency

Advanced interfaces (PFCP, MEC, Virtualization) for smooth integration

Edge AI and analytics for real-time insights

This future-ready design ensures enterprises can run critical operations securely while preparing for next-generation innovations.

NiralOS IoT: Connecting the Physical World to Digital Intelligence

The global IoT sensor market is expanding rapidly, and Niral Networks is at the forefront with its NiralOS IoT solutions. Designed for reliability and easy integration, the sensor ecosystem allows enterprises to monitor, analyze, and act on real-time data across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, banking, transportation, smart cities, oil & gas, and mining.

The IoT product line includes:

Temperature & humidity sensors

Acoustic sound sensors

Gas detection sensors

Air quality monitoring sensors

With low power consumption, high reliability, and seamless compatibility with existing systems, NiralOS IoT solutions provide enterprises with tools to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enable predictive maintenance.

Quote from Niral Networks

Speaking about the company’s participation, a spokesperson for Niral Networks said:

“We believe the future of enterprise connectivity lies in open, modular, and scalable solutions. With NiralOS, we are making it easier for businesses across industries to adopt Private 5G, IoT, and Edge Computing in a cost-effective and reliable way. The All Wireless & Prepaid Expo 2025 is the perfect platform for us to demonstrate how we are driving digital transformation across the globe.”

About Niral Networks

Niral Networks is a leading provider of Private 5G, IoT, and Edge Computing solutions, helping enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With deployments spanning multiple geographies and industries, the company’s NiralOS Product Suite provides businesses with the flexibility, scalability, and reliability required to thrive in a connected world.

https://niralnetworks.com/