SERVPRO of Ocala Celebrates 50 Years of Service to Marion County

Ocala, FL, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — SERVPRO of Ocala & South Marion County is proud to announce its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of trusted service in disaster restoration, cleanup, and construction for the Ocala community.

Founded in 1974 by Roger and Dottie Williams, SERVPRO of Ocala began as a small carpet cleaning business and has grown into a full-service restoration and recovery company. Today, under the leadership of second-generation owner Gregory T. Williams, the company continues to provide expert solutions for water, fire, and mold damage, as well as biohazard cleanup, air duct and HVAC cleaning, general contracting, and large-loss recovery for commercial businesses.

“Our family has been honored to serve Ocala for 50 years,” said Gregory T. Williams. “From the beginning, our mission has been to help people when they need it most. That commitment hasn’t changed; it’s only grown stronger with every emergency we’ve responded to and every family or business we’ve helped.”

SERVPRO of Ocala has become known not only for its technical expertise but also for its compassion and reliability. The company prides itself on rapid response times, often arriving on-site within one hour of an emergency. Many local residents have either been assisted by SERVPRO of Ocala during a crisis or know someone who has worked with the company. Team members like Construction Manager John Saskowski and Executive Office Manager Lynette Buckley have played an essential role in shaping the company’s reputation for professionalism and customer care.

Beyond local efforts, SERVPRO of Ocala has also served on the national level as part of the SERVPRO Storm Team, assisting communities across the country after hurricanes, floods, and other large-scale disasters.

SERVPRO as a brand has a long history of excellence, founded in 1967 and expanding into a national franchise system in 1969. Today, with over 2,320 locations across North America, SERVPRO is widely recognized as a leader in restoration services.

For SERVPRO of Ocala, however, the milestone is more than just business growth, it is a celebration of community trust, resilience, and the legacy of the Williams family.

“We are deeply grateful to the people of Ocala and Marion County for welcoming us into their homes and businesses for the past 50 years,” Williams added. “This anniversary is as much about our community as it is about our company.”

Community members, partners, and customers are invited to join in celebrating this milestone and to continue supporting SERVPRO of Ocala as it enters its next chapter.

