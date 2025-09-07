Dor-Mar Home Services Bolsters Tankless Water Heater Services in Central Ohio

Newark, OH, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Dor-Mar Home Services, a trusted name in home maintenance with over 60 years of experience, proudly reinforces its commitment to delivering expert Tankless Water Heater Services across Central Ohio. With a focus on energy efficiency and cutting-edge technology, Dor-Mar’s enhanced services ensure homeowners in Newark, Columbus, and surrounding areas enjoy reliable, on-demand hot water solutions tailored to their needs.

Since 1962, Dor-Mar has been a cornerstone of the Central Ohio community, providing top-tier plumbing and HVAC services. The company’s renewed dedication to tankless water heater services emphasizes advanced technician training, modern installation techniques, and a customer-first approach to deliver long-lasting, cost-effective hot water systems.

Comprehensive Tankless Water Heater Solutions

Dor-Mar’s Tankless Water Heater Services include:

Expert Installation: Professional setup of energy-efficient tankless water heaters, customized to household size, water usage, fuel type (gas or electric), and space constraints. Includes safe removal of old units, precise installation, and thorough testing.

Repair and Troubleshooting: Skilled plumbers diagnose and fix issues such as inconsistent water temperatures, reduced flow, or system errors, ensuring uninterrupted hot water supply.

Routine Maintenance: Through the Home Comfort Membership, customers receive annual inspections, system flushing to prevent scale buildup, safety checks, and priority service discounts to maximize unit lifespan and efficiency.

Tankless water heaters offer significant benefits, including endless hot water, energy savings of up to 30-50% compared to traditional tanks, and a compact design ideal for space-limited homes. Dor-Mar recommends addressing issues like scale buildup or temperature fluctuations promptly to maintain performance.

Free Estimates and Same-Day Service

Dor-Mar provides free estimates and same-day service for tankless water heater installations and repairs. Homeowners can schedule a no-obligation quote at https://dormarhvac.com/estimates/ or by calling 844.712.4822.

“Our enhanced tankless water heater services are designed to bring energy-efficient, reliable hot water to Central Ohio homes,” said Greg Brewer, Plumbing Division Manager at Dor-Mar Home Services. “With our expert team and transparent pricing, we’re committed to helping customers enjoy the benefits of modern tankless systems.”

Trusted by the Community

Boasting a 4.6-star rating from over 1,421 reviews, Dor-Mar’s commitment to excellence shines through. Customer Dee Ann Nilges shared, “Seth did a great job… He found a second leak and fixed that. I am very happy with his work.” Such feedback underscores Dor-Mar’s reputation for quality and trust.

About Dor-Mar Home Services

Founded in 1962, Dor-Mar Home Services, located at 228 E Main St, Newark, OH 43055, is a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing, and water treatment solutions in Central Ohio. Known for licensed professionals, upfront pricing, and exceptional customer care, Dor-Mar continues to serve the community with reliability. Visit https://dormarhvac.com/products-services/drain-cleaning-light-plumbing/tankless-water-heater-services/ or call 844.712.4822 for more details on Dor-Mar’s Tankless Water Heater services.

