Dor-Mar Home Services Enhances Drain Cleaning and Clog Removal Services in Central Ohio

Newark, OH, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Dor-Mar Home Services, a leading provider of home maintenance solutions with over 60 years of expertise, proudly announces its strengthened commitment to delivering exceptional Drain Cleaning and Clog Removal services across Central Ohio. This renewed focus underscores Dor-Mar’s dedication to keeping homes free from plumbing disruptions caused by clogged drains, ensuring efficient water flow and preventing costly damage for residents in Newark, Columbus, and surrounding areas.

Since its founding in 1962, Dor-Mar has been a trusted name in plumbing and HVAC services. By leveraging advanced technology and highly trained technicians, the company’s enhanced drain cleaning services aim to address common and complex clogs with precision, offering homeowners reliable solutions to maintain their plumbing systems.

Expert Drain Cleaning and Clog Removal Solutions

Dor-Mar’s Drain Cleaning and Clog Removal services tackle a variety of issues, including:

Comprehensive Clog Removal : Addressing blockages caused by hair, grease, soap scum, mineral deposits, tree roots, or non-flushable items, using professional tools like drain augers and hydro-jetting for thorough cleaning without damaging pipes.

: Addressing blockages caused by hair, grease, soap scum, mineral deposits, tree roots, or non-flushable items, using professional tools like drain augers and hydro-jetting for thorough cleaning without damaging pipes. Advanced Diagnostic Techniques : Utilizing sewer camera inspections to pinpoint the exact location and cause of clogs, ensuring targeted and effective solutions for even the most stubborn blockages.

: Utilizing sewer camera inspections to pinpoint the exact location and cause of clogs, ensuring targeted and effective solutions for even the most stubborn blockages. Preventative Maintenance: Through the Home Comfort Membership, customers receive annual drain inspections, preventative cleaning to remove buildup, and exclusive discounts on repairs, reducing the risk of recurring clogs and plumbing emergencies.

Common signs that indicate the need for professional drain cleaning include slow-draining sinks, recurring clogs, gurgling sounds, unpleasant odors, water backups, or overflowing toilets. Dor-Mar advises addressing these issues promptly to prevent water damage, foul odors, or sewage backups.

Free Estimates and Same-Day Service

Dor-Mar offers free estimates and same-day service to ensure fast, hassle-free solutions for drain issues. Homeowners can schedule a no-obligation quote by visiting https://dormarhvac.com/estimates/ or calling 844.712.4822.

“Our enhanced drain cleaning services reflect our commitment to keeping Central Ohio homes running smoothly,” said Greg Brewer, Plumbing Division Manager at Dor-Mar Home Services. “With cutting-edge tools like hydro-jetting and our skilled team, we provide safe, effective solutions to clear clogs and prevent future issues, all while prioritizing customer satisfaction.”

Proven Customer Satisfaction

Dor-Mar’s 4.6-star rating, based on over 1,421 reviews, highlights its dedication to quality service. Customer Jerry Goodman noted, “Prompt, knowledgeable, and efficient. Cleared our clogged drain in short order. Highly recommend.” Such feedback reinforces Dor-Mar’s reputation for excellence.

About Dor-Mar Home Services

Established in 1962, Dor-Mar Home Services, located at 228 E Main St, Newark, OH 43055, is a trusted provider of HVAC, plumbing, and water treatment solutions in Central Ohio. With a team of licensed professionals, transparent pricing, and a customer-first approach, Dor-Mar continues to deliver reliable home maintenance services. For more information on Drain Cleaning and Clog removal, visit https://dormarhvac.com/products-services/drain-cleaning-light-plumbing/drain-cleaning-clog-removal/ or call 844.712.4822 for more details.

Media Contact:

Customer Service Team

Dor-Mar Home Services

844.712.4822

info@dormarhvac.com

https://dormarhvac.com