Softaken Introduces Freeware Word Password Remover Tool to Unlock Secured DOC Files Easily

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken Software, a trusted name in the field of data management and email migration solutions, has launched a new and useful tool, the Freeware Word Password Remover Tool. This tool is specially designed for those users who need to access their Microsoft Word DOC files frequently, but due to password protection, they have to enter the password every time.

According to the company, this tool does not “crack” or “recover” the password, but only works to remove the known password. That is, if you already have the password of that file and you want to avoid the hassle of entering the password again and again, then this tool will prove to be very useful for you.

Key Features

Known Password Removal: This software removes only those passwords that are already known to the user.

Safe and fast processing. No risk of any kind of file damage or data loss.

100% Freeware Availability: This tool is completely free.

Works on all DOC files. Compatible with DOC files of various versions of Microsoft Word

Simple interface. Even non-technically savvy users can use it easily.

Company Comment

Softaken spokesperson said at the launch:

“We have always tried to provide users with solutions that save them both time and effort. Freeware Word Password Remover Tool is another step in that direction. This tool is ideal for users who are fed up with entering passwords repeatedly and want to speed up their workflow.”

Who is this tool for?

Office professionals who need to access several password-protected DOC files daily.

Students and researchers who frequently open secure documents.

Corporate users who need to handle large amounts of password-protected data.

Download and Availability

Softaken’s Freeware Word Password Remover Tool is now available for free download on the company’s official website.

This tool can be easily installed and used on the Windows platform.

Note

It is important to note that this tool only removes known passwords. It does not crack or recover forgotten or unknown passwords in any way. Thus, this tool complies with all the standards of security and privacy.

About Softaken

Softaken Software is a trusted name providing data recovery, email migration and file management tools for many years. The company has gained the trust of millions of users worldwide and is continuously offering easy, safe, and effective software solutions.