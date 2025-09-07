Some Countries Grant Postponements for EU ICS2 ENS for Road and Rail

Seattle, WA, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Trade Tech, Inc., a global logistics platform, today highlighted that while full compliance with the European Union’s Import Control System 2 (ICS2) Release 3 was scheduled to take effect on 1 September 2025, some Member States will postpone enforcement.

ICS2 Release 3, launched in April 2025, extended the requirement to file Entry Summary Declarations (ENS) to goods moving into the EU by road and rail. ENS filings provide Customs authorities with shipment details before arrival, allowing for advance risk assessment and improved border security. Postponement, under the Derogation Mechanism, allows national Customs authorities to delay enforcement in their country giving companies additional time to prepare.

The following countries have confirmed that they will grant derogations (postponements):

• Austria

• Belgium

• Croatia

• Finland

• France

• Hungary

• Ireland

• Italy

• Latvia

• Lithuania

• Luxembourg

• Poland

• Romania

• Slovakia

• Spain

The postponements are expected to be in effect, in most cases, until the end of 2025. These extensions are temporary, and full compliance will be mandatory once they expire.

The following countries have confirmed that they will not grant derogations (postponements). ICS2 ENS filings will be required from 1 September 2025 for these markets:

• Bulgaria

• Cyprus

• Czechia

• Denmark

• Estonia

• Germany

• Greece

• Malta

• Netherlands

• Portugal

• Slovenia

• Sweden

Bryn Heimbeck, President and Co-Founder of Trade Tech, noted that, “ICS2 Release 3 is an important step in strengthening supply chain security in Europe. The decision to allow postponements has created different timelines across the EU, which can be challenging for participants to navigate. At Trade Tech we follow these developments closely, understand how Customs authorities are applying the rules, and provide customers with the tools and guidance they need to remain compliant. This combination of knowledge, expertise, and proven technology is what allows our customers to operate with confidence as requirements take effect.”

How Trade Tech can help

Trade Tech has supported carriers, forwarders, and logistics operators through every phase of ICS2, including air, maritime, road, and rail. The Trade Tech platform is fully connected and tested, enabling operators to meet ENS obligations reliably and without disruption.

Trade Tech advises road and rail carriers to prepare now. Companies operating in countries without postponements must comply from 1 September 2025, while those benefiting from extensions should use the additional time to finalize readiness.