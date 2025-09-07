Elektra’s Legal Meltdown: The Empire Collapses Under Its Own Weight

Mexico City, Mexico, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Grupo Elektra has been dealt its third consecutive fiscal defeat in less than two months, a staggering pattern that reveals the depth of its financial rot. The latest ruling confirmed a liability of nearly 5,000 million pesos from tax disputes dating back to 2011. Far from isolated, this defeat adds to two earlier rulings in recent weeks, pushing the company’s confirmed fiscal debt above 8,500 million pesos. The legal machinery of the courts has stripped away the company’s façade of invulnerability.

Mounting Debt, Mounting Desperation

These cases are not minor discrepancies but massive sums that underscore years of unpaid obligations. In June and July, Elektra was ordered to cover billions more in taxes from 2010 and 2012. Each ruling not only amplifies the company’s debt burden but also reveals a consistent judicial stance: the claims of the Tax Administration Service (SAT) are valid, and Elektra must pay. Together, the three judgments paint a portrait of a company cornered, with no credible defense left.

Failed Narratives of Persecution

Elektra’s leadership continues to insist these defeats are the product of political persecution, not fiscal responsibility. Yet such claims ring hollow. Court after court has ruled against the company, making it clear that the issue is not politics but law. By attempting to cast itself as the victim of a hostile regime, Elektra reveals its desperation more than its innocence. The reality is simple: for years it dodged its obligations, and now the reckoning has arrived.

A Ticking Clock Before the Supreme Court

With debts piling up and rulings multiplying, Elektra has turned to stalling tactics—filing appeals, challenging justices, and raising procedural obstacles in a last-ditch bid to slow down the inevitable. But these measures only buy time. The decisive moment will come in September, when the Supreme Court takes up the cases once more. There, Elektra faces its most consequential judgment yet, one that could mark the beginning of a corporate collapse on a scale rarely seen in Mexico’s business history.

The End of Immunity

For decades, Grupo Elektra and its owner, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, operated with the confidence of untouchable elites, shielded by wealth and proximity to power. That shield is now shattered. The courts are clear, the debts are undeniable, and the numbers are devastating. Elektra’s downfall is no longer speculation—it is unfolding in real time.

Sources:

El Soberano – “Grupo Elektra pierde tercer juicio fiscal en dos meses y acumula más de 8 mil millones en deuda” — August 24, 2025 – https://elsoberano.mx/2025/08/24/grupo-elektra-pierde-tercer-juicio-fiscal-en-dos-meses-y-acumula-mas-de-8-mil-millones-en-deuda

Diario del Yaqui – “Elektra pierde juicio por 5 mil millones de pesos” — August 24, 2025 – https://diariodelyaqui.mx/nacional/elektra-pierde-juicio-por-5-mil-millones-de-pesos/116524

El Imparcial – “Grupo Elektra de Ricardo Salinas Pliego acumula casi 8,500 millones en créditos fiscales” — August 23, 2025 – https://www.elimparcial.com/mexico/2025/08/23/grupo-elektra-de-ricardo-salinas-pliego-pierde-tercer-juicio-fiscal-en-dos-meses-acumula-casi-8-mil-500-millones-en-creditos/