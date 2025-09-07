VELO Max Freeze: The Ultimate Menthol Boost—Now Available at VapeAah UK

VELO Max Freeze brings an invigorating peppermint and menthol kick in slim, plant-based nicotine pouches. With 17mg strength for an extra-powerful experience, it’s a clean, smoke-free way to enjoy bold flavour and discreet satisfaction.

London, England, UK, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — VapeAah is thrilled to introduce VELO Max Freeze, the pinnacle of menthol-forward nicotine pouch experiences now available on its UK platform. Thoughtfully designed for seasoned nicotine users who crave both punch and refinement, this product beautifully balances strength, discretion, and sensory refreshment.

An Experience in Every Pouch
VELO Max Freeze—also known as Freezing Peppermint MAX—delivers a bold, invigorating blend of peppermint and cooling menthol, capped with extra-strong nicotine strength to match. Each slim, all-white pouch contains approximately 17 mg of nicotine, equivalent to 24 mg per gram, offering an intense yet smoke-free sensation that’s both clean and discreet.

Crafted for Clarity and Comfort
Built using plant-based fibers, these pouches minimize drip, staining, and visible residue—keeping your experience as subtle as it is impactful.

Why It Matters
In a world ruled by smoke and smell, VELO steps onto the stage as a modern, mindful nicotine alternative. With VELO Max Freeze, the ritual is simplified: POP, TUCK, FEEL. No flame, no vapor, no interruption—just unfiltered intensity under your lip.

Press Release at a Glance

SectionKey Message
HeadlineVELO Max Freeze: the most intense menthol nicotine experience, now stocked by VapeAah UK.
Lead HookDesigned for adult nicotine users seeking a bold yet refined experience.
Core Features– 17 mg nicotine per pouch (24 mg/g)
– Slim, all-white, plant-based format
– Crisp peppermint + menthol flavor
Sensory ContextReinvents nicotine enjoyment—no smoke, no smell, just discreet tingle.
Call to ActionExplore VELO Max Freeze now at VapeAah’s online store.

VapeAah Contact
For media inquiries or more information:
Email: marketing@vapeaah.co.uk
Website: www.vapeaah.co.uk

