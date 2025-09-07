HDTV Supply Launches WolfPad DirecTV, DISH & Cable Box Tablet TV Control System with Floor Plan Integration and Advanced Tablet-Based Features

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a recognized leader in professional AV solutions, proudly announces the release of its WolfPad DirecTV, DISH & Cable Box Tablet TV Control System. Designed to simplify the way businesses and venues manage multiple TVs, this innovative system allows users to change their channels on a tablet, simulate remote controls, and even turn all TVs ON & OFF with a tablet and IR.

This tablet-based TV control system eliminates the hassle of juggling multiple remotes and brings smart automation to environments such as sports bars, hotels, casinos, retail stores, corporate offices, and educational institutions. With its intuitive interface and floor plan integration, users can instantly see TV locations, switch channels, preview sources, and recall favorites at the touch of a screen.

Key Features of the WolfPad Tablet TV Control System:

Change their “Channels” on a Tablet – Manage DirecTV, DISH, and cable box programming directly from one central tablet.

– Manage DirecTV, DISH, and cable box programming directly from one central tablet. Simulates their Remote Controls – No more juggling remotes; the WolfPad replicates remote functions on your touchscreen.

– No more juggling remotes; the WolfPad replicates remote functions on your touchscreen. Turn All TVs OFF & ON with a Tablet & IR – Save time and effort by powering multiple displays simultaneously.

– Save time and effort by powering multiple displays simultaneously. Shows Source Preview Video on the Tablet – Instantly confirm which content is playing before sending it to a display.

– Instantly confirm which content is playing before sending it to a display. See Your Floor Plan with TV Locations – A custom floor plan allows quick identification and control of each TV.

– A custom floor plan allows quick identification and control of each TV. Comes with FAVORITES Presets – Preconfigure channel presets for faster navigation to sports, news, or local channels.

– Preconfigure channel presets for faster navigation to sports, news, or local channels. Field Upgradeable & Cloud-Based Tablet Creation @ Your Facility – Keep your system updated and configured remotely with ease.

– Keep your system updated and configured remotely with ease. Supports Rokus, Apple TVs & Firesticks w/IR – Expand beyond DirecTV and DISH to include today’s most popular streaming devices.

– Expand beyond DirecTV and DISH to include today’s most popular streaming devices. Optional 2×2 & 3×3 Video Wall Support – Control video walls directly through the same tablet-based interface.

– Control video walls directly through the same tablet-based interface. Source Devices & Matrix Not Supplied– Flexibility to integrate with existing source devices and AV infrastructure.

Applications & Uses:

Sports Bars & Restaurants – Quickly switch between different games across dozens of TVs with favorites presets and floor plan view.

– Quickly switch between different games across dozens of TVs with favorites presets and floor plan view. Hotels & Resorts – Simplify control of lobby, lounge, and guest area TVs for staff efficiency.

– Simplify control of lobby, lounge, and guest area TVs for staff efficiency. Casinos & Entertainment Venues – Change displays instantly to highlight promotions, games, or events.

– Change displays instantly to highlight promotions, games, or events. Retail Stores & Shopping Malls – Manage digital signage or live broadcasts across multiple screens.

– Manage digital signage or live broadcasts across multiple screens. Corporate Offices & Conference Centers – Control presentation screens and digital displays in real-time.

– Control presentation screens and digital displays in real-time. Educational Institutions– Centralized control for classrooms, auditoriums, or campus-wide displays.

In addition to innovative AV hardware like the WolfPad Tablet Control System, HDTV Supply also engages its customers through dedicated podcasts. These podcasts highlight product launches, industry trends, installation tips, and expert interviews that help AV professionals and businesses stay informed. Listeners can discover practical guidance on integrating solutions like WolfPad into different environments, while also exploring related technologies such as video walls, streaming integration, and sports bar AV systems. The podcasts serve as a convenient resource for those who want ongoing insights and real-world case studies directly from HDTV Supply’s experts.

An HDTV Supply spokesperson commented on the launch, saying: “The WolfPad DirecTV, DISH & Cable Box Tablet TV Control System redefines how venues manage multiple TVs. By bringing channel control, remote simulation, power management, and source previews all into one tablet interface, we’re giving businesses a powerful, simple, and scalable solution. It’s not just about control-it’s about saving time, streamlining operations, and enhancing the customer experience.”

For more information on the WolfPad DirecTV, DISH & Cable Box Tablet TV Control System, please visit: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/wolfpad-directv-dish-cable-box-tablet-tv-control-system.html

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is a leading provider of top-quality audiovisual solutions for residential and commercial applications. With an extensive product range and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. From matrix switchers and extenders to converters and splitters, HDTV Supply offers innovative AV solutions that cater to various requirements.