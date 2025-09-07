WholeClear Unveils Major Upgrade to Excel to VCF Converter with Enhanced Performance and Advanced Features

USA, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — The well-known Excel to VCF Converter application from WholeClear, a reputable brand in data conversion and email migration solutions has received a significant update. With the addition of new features, improved performance and an improved user experience, the most recent version makes converting Excel contacts into VCF (vCard) format even simpler and quicker.

Why the Upgrade?

Professionals, businesses and individuals use the Excel to VCF Converter extensively to move contacts from Excel spreadsheets to devices such as Android phones, iPhones, Outlook, Gmail and more. WholeClear has now updated the tool to better suit contemporary demands in response to user feedback and increased demand.

According to a WholeClear representative “We listened to our users and understood their challenges.” “The goal of this significant update is to make the conversion process more dependable and seamless. Our updated application streamlines and eliminates errors for both individuals switching phones and businesses handling thousands of contacts.

What’s New in the Updated Version?

Large Excel files can now be processed faster with the updated tool without sacrificing accuracy.

It is now easier for users to map Excel columns to vCard fields.

Users can save time and work by converting many Excel files to VCF format at once.

The tool can now effortlessly handle all main formats regardless of whether your data is in CSV, XLS, or XLSX.

Ensure compatibility with a variety of devices and applications by exporting contacts in vCard versions 2.1, 3.0, and 4.0.

Even for beginners the software is easier to use because to its simpler more contemporary layout.

Who Will Benefit?

The following uses for the updated Excel to VCF Converter are perfect-

CRM contact list management by business users

Professionals transferring contacts between systems

Smartphone users switching between devices

IT departments managing large amounts of client or employee contact data

The tool is made to be both effective and versatile regardless of how many contacts you have—a few dozen or thousands.

Availability and Pricing

The WholeClear official website now offers the updated Excel to VCF Converter for download. Before making a purchase users can test the product with a free demo version. Enterprise, business, and personal users can choose from a variety of flexible license options.

About WholeClear

One of the top providers of file management, email conversion and data movement services is WholeClear. WholeClear which prioritizes ease of use, dependability and client happiness has assisted thousands of users globally in stress-free data management and migration.

For more information about the upgraded Excel to VCF Converter or to try the free demo visit-

https://www.wholeclear.com/converter/excel-to-vcf/

Media Contact:

WholeClear Software

Email- support@wholeclear.com

Website- https://www.wholeclear.com/converter/excel-to-vcf/