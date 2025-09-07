Myths and Realities about Hiring Non-EU Workers in Romania

Timisoara, Romania, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — GlobalWorker recruitment agency emphasizes that employing workers from outside the European Union is one of the most effective solutions to Romania’s labor shortage, despite the many misconceptions that still persist in the market.

One of the most widespread myths is that non-EU workers are not sufficiently qualified for the demands of the Romanian market. The reality, however, proves the opposite: many of them come from key sectors such as construction, transport, or the HoReCa industry, and have strong practical experience. Through rigorous selection processes, specialized agencies like GlobalWorker present employers with suitable and verified candidates.

Another frequent concern relates to the complexity of the legal employment procedures. Although the process involves multiple bureaucratic steps, it is clearly regulated and becomes predictable when managed by professionals. GlobalWorker provides employers with complete support—from obtaining work permits to the effective integration of employees within the company.

As for cultural adaptation, experience shows that non-EU workers integrate faster than expected. Their motivation to work and desire for stability contribute to building cohesive, disciplined, and productive teams.

Costs are another sensitive topic. Employers sometimes perceive international recruitment as a high expense, but in practice it proves to be an investment. By reducing staff turnover and increasing stability, companies gain long-term benefits.

“Non-EU workers are not an emergency solution, but a strategic resource for Romania’s economy. Through our services, we demonstrate that their integration is possible, efficient, and beneficial for both companies and employees,” states GlobalWorker’s management.

About GlobalWorker

GlobalWorker is a recruitment agency based in Timișoara, specialized in recruiting and integrating non-EU workers into the Romanian labor market. The agency provides employers with complete solutions: candidate selection, management of legal documentation, and support for the rapid integration of employees.

Contact:

GlobalWorker Timișoara

Tel: +40 730 034 044

Email: office@globalworker.ro

Website: www.globalworker.ro

At GlobalWorker, we provide integrated services in recruitment, selection, immigration, and workforce placement, both for employers in Romania and across the European Union. With extensive experience in international recruitment, we aim to deliver tailored solutions for each client, ensuring that the hiring process is efficient and hassle-free.

Cătălin Traista – Marketing Director

GLOBALWORKER

www.globalworker.ro/contact

Contact page: Contact GLOBALWORKER SRL