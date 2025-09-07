Rommel Balacanao Reimagines the Modern Classic “Love Me like You Do” — Out August 29, 2025

USA, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — In a world where love is both a mystery and a miracle, Rommel Balacanao returns with another stirring performance that captures the ache and awe of romance. With his latest release, the acclaimed vocalist lends his soaring voice and emotional nuance to “Love Me Like You Do,” originally performed by Ellie Goulding. Set to be released on May 9, 2025, this heartfelt rendition is destined to rekindle the fire of passion in listeners worldwide.

A master of interpretation, Rommel doesn’t just revisit this beloved track—he reinvents it. Where the original pulses with cinematic grandeur, Rommel’s version dives deep into intimacy, elevating the lyrics to new emotional heights. His voice is tender and powerful, a bridge between vulnerability and strength, longing and surrender.

A Love Reborn in Song

Rommel Balacanao has carved a unique space for himself through his transformative covers of iconic songs, where each note he sings becomes a new brushstroke on a familiar canvas. With “Love Me Like You Do,” he invites fans to rediscover the magic of falling in love—the rush, the stillness, the surrender.

“This song speaks to the kind of love that wraps around you completely,” Rommel shares. “It’s passionate, consuming, and true. I wanted to bring that emotion to the forefront in a way that felt personal and timeless.”

The release follows a sneak peek that has already captured hearts online, with an early teaser on Facebook offering fans a glimpse into the lush soundscape and heartfelt delivery that a wait.

Watch the preview here: Sneak Peek on Facebook

Set Your Hearts and CalendarsRommel Balacanao’s “Love Me Like You Do” will be available on all major streaming platforms beginning May 9, 2025. Whether you’re rediscovering the song or hearing it anew, let this rendition remind you of what it means to love—boldly, deeply, and without hesitation.

For media inquiries, interviews, or further details, please contact:

Original by: David Pomeranz

Cover by: Rommel Balacanao