Lotus Flo Welcomes the Support of the Honorary Consul of Monaco in Advancing Menstrual Equity

Monaco, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Lotus Flo, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending period poverty worldwide, is honored to receive the support of Mr. Doug Heckman, Honorary Consul of Monaco. This recognition highlights Monaco’s continued commitment to promoting dignity, equity, and access to essential health resources for women and girls.

During a recent meeting, the Honorary Consul expressed his encouragement for Lotus Flo’s mission to ensure that women and girls are never disadvantaged by a lack of menstrual health products or education. His support represents a significant step in reinforcing international cooperation to advance menstrual equity.

“Support from leaders such as the Honorary Consul affirms our vision and strengthens our global impact,” stated Morgan Spencer, Lotus Flo. “Monaco’s commitment reflects the values of health, dignity, and opportunity that drive our work, and together we can continue to build sustainable solutions to end period poverty.”

Lotus Flo’s initiative combines affordable access to menstrual products, health education, and community-based partnerships. With this valued support, Lotus Flo is prepared to broaden awareness in Monaco while further contributing to the global dialogue on equity and women’s health.

About Lotus Flo

Lotus Flo is an international nonprofit dedicated to ending period poverty through education, innovation, and strategic partnerships. With proven impact across 17 communities in the United States and abroad, Lotus Flo remains committed to ensuring that no girl or woman is held back due to lack of access to menstrual health products.

For more information: www.lotusflo.org