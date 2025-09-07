1 International Bestselling Author Julie Horning releases her book B is for Boca Grande: Alphabet Adventure of the Charming Village of Boca Grande, Florida, on Gasparilla Island, for Kids Ages 4-8

Boca Grande, FL, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Author Julie Horning celebrates the release of her enchanting new children’s book, B is for Boca Grande: Alphabet Adventure of the Charming Village of Boca Grande, Florida, on Gasparilla Island. With colorful illustrations, fun animal facts, and hidden treasure clues, the book is already capturing the imaginations of young readers and families everywhere.

B is for Boca Grande by Julie Horning is now an international bestseller! This charming ABC adventure has captured hearts across the globe, inviting young readers to explore the sun-drenched shores of Boca Grande, Florida, alongside Chico the cheeky monkey. With its stunning illustrations, fun animal facts, and hidden treasure clues, the book has become a favorite for families seeking both education and enchantment. From beach-loving parents in the U.S. to curious readers abroad, B is for Boca Grande is proving that a love for discovery and storytelling knows no borders.

Elite Online Publishing Published and Promoted Julie’s book, reaching #1 International Bestseller in SEVEN categories in the USA and Australia. Including Children’s Customs & Traditions, Children’s Nonfiction Explore the World, Florida Travel Guides, South Atlantic U.S. Regional Travel, and Children’s Explore the United States Books in the United States. Children’s Social Science Books, and South Atlantic U.S. Regional Travel in Australia. She also achieved #1 Hot New release in SIX categories in the United States and Australia.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Discover the Magic of Boca Grande from A to Z

Join Chico the cheeky monkey on an unforgettable alphabet journey through the sunny shores of Boca Grande, Florida! One of the best-kept secret vacation spots in Florida. Perfect for curious minds age 4-8, B is for Boca Grande is more than just an ABC book; it’s a vibrant island adventure filled with fun animal facts, Florida wildlife, beach wonders, and historic island treasures.

Each letter of the alphabet reveals a new discovery, from alligators and dolphins to the legendary Ziggy the Pig. Along the way, kids will spot hidden treasures and learn about real local landmarks, making it a perfect gift for young explorers, families who love Florida, or anyone craving a coastal escape.

Highlights:

● Educational ABC format with a tropical twist

● Beautifully illustrated pages that bring Florida’s nature to life

● Interactive story with hidden treasure clues for extra fun

● Ideal for ages 4-8 and early readers

Ready for a seaside ABC treasure hunt? Let the island adventure begin!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Julie Horning is a proud mother, grandmother, entrepreneur, and real estate agent with a passion for travel, cultural discovery, and lifelong learning. When she couldn’t find a children’s alphabet book about Boca Grande, Florida, she decided to create one, something meaningful to share with her grandchildren and future generations.

In addition to her career in real estate and jewelry sales, where she led teams and empowered women, Julie has been involved in nonprofit work, with a particular focus on supporting women and children. Her leadership and storytelling have consistently centered on connection, encouragement, and community.

Julie and her husband, Dan, became engaged and then married in Boca Grande, a place they now call home. Inspired by the island’s beauty, history, and spirit, she wrote B is for Boca Grande to celebrate and preserve its magic for future generations.

Visit BisforBocaGrande.com for more.

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

A donation was made in the author’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation —the child will receive six books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

