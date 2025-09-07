GainTools Cloud Importer Upgrade Delivers Faster Local-to-Cloud Transfers

Mpumalanga, South Africa, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — The well-known brand in data migration solutions, GainTools, has revealed significant improvements in Cloud Importer Software, which is its main product. Moving local email files to cloud accounts is now easier than ever, thanks to the most recent update which also increases performance/broadens file compatibility, and provides a more user-friendly interface.

Cloud Importer Software, which has a solid reputation for dependability and user-friendliness enables users to move email data from a variety of file types, such as OST/PST/NSF/MBOX/EML and more, to popular cloud services.

Key Highlights

Greater File Format Support-This feature ensures a seamless conversion without data loss by supporting both contemporary and older email file formats.

Multi-Cloud Integration-Using legitimate login credentials to import data straight into enterprise cloud platforms and well-known webmail providers.

Batch and Selective Import Options-Use the selective import options to prioritize important data or move several files at once.

Improved Security and Data Integrity- Maintains all email characteristics/metadata and attachments and provides thorough logs for validation.

User-Friendly Interface-Quick and easy imports are made possible by the user-friendly interface, which is made for both technical and non-technical users.

Custom Folder Mapping & Incremental Import-Manage the mapping of local folders to cloud structures and avoid duplication when updating cloud data.

Cross-Platform Compatibility- Operates without a hitch on Windows 10/8/XP and other operating systems, offering 24/7 support and automatic upgrades.

These enhancements put the Cloud Importer at the forefront of email migration technology in response to the growing need for safe and effective cloud adoption and there is no longer a need for other email clients because the program still allows for limitless data imports with no file size limitations, guaranteeing a seamless changeover.

About

GainTools creates intuitive tools to make data management and migration easier for people and companies everywhere. It assists users in securely transferring and organizing data with an emphasis on quality/price and customer service.

A free trial of the updated Cloud Importer is now offered, allowing customers to test out its features before making a purchase. Free lifetime upgrades and round-the-clock technical support are included in the initial one-time price.

Media Contact-

Contact Information – Giantools Software

Email – support@gaintools.com

Company Website URL – https-//www.gaintools.com/

Official site URL – https-//www.gaintools.com/cloud-importer/