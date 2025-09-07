MKS Disability Services Expands Support as a Trusted NDIS Disability Service

Melbourne, Australia, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — MKS Disability Services is proud to announce the expansion of its support programs. For people with disabilities across Melbourne. As a growing NDIS disability service in Melbourne. The organisation is committed to providing care. It focuses on dignity, inclusion, and independence.

The team at MKS Disability Services understands that every person’s needs are unique. That is why their programs are built around the goals of each participant. From daily living assistance to skill-building and community engagement. The services are designed to help clients live with confidence.

“Our mission is simple,” said a spokesperson from MKS Disability Services. “We want every person we support to feel valued, respected, and included. Through the NDIS, we provide services that truly make a difference in everyday life.”

MKS Disability Services offers a wide range of support under the NDIS. These include personal care, household tasks, social and community participation, and transport assistance. The organisation also provides support coordination. This helps participants make the most of their NDIS plans.

Families and carers are also part of the journey. The team works closely with them. They ensure support is tailored. Everyone feels confident in the plan moving forward. With trained staff and a strong focus on quality. MKS Disability Services continues to raise the standard of personalised disability support.

Melbourne is home to a growing community of NDIS participants. Finding the right provider is important. By choosing MKS Disability Services. Clients know they are working with a team that truly cares about their goals and well-being.

The organisation also places a strong focus on inclusion. They encourage clients to engage in community activities. To build social connections and explore new opportunities. By helping people develop skills and take part in meaningful activities.

MKS Disability Services is committed to walking alongside participants and their families. The organisation is helping shape a brighter future for people with disabilities.

For more information, visit https://mksdisabilityservices.com.au/

MKS Disability Services offers trusted NDIS disability support in Melbourne. Enabling individuals to achieve independence, dignity, and inclusion through personalised care.

Phone: 0421180750

Email: mksdisabilityservices@gmail.com