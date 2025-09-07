Virtue Insight’s Clinical Trials Series 2025

Bengaluru, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Clinical Trials Series 2025 emerges as a timely and essential platform to explore the future of clinical research and innovation. Bringing together leaders from across the clinical trials ecosystem—including sponsors, CROs, regulatory bodies, academic researchers, technology providers, and patient advocates—this summit offers a collaborative space to examine the latest developments, share strategic insights, and drive forward-thinking discussions.

SPONSORS:

Exhibitors – Medclinica, Aeris Dynamics Packaging

DELEGATE REGISTRATION:

SUPER EARLY BIRD PRICE (Valid Until 8th August 2025) – INR 10,000 + GST (18%) per delegate

EARLY BIRD PRICE (Valid from 9th Aug 2024 Until 10th Sep 2025) – INR 13,000 + GST (18%) per delegate

STANDARD PRICE – INR 15,000 + GST (18%) per delegate

Exclusive Offer — 3 Delegates for the Price of 2! – Applicable to all companies.

KEY SPEAKERS:

• KHALID AHMED KHAN, Deputy Drugs Controller, Food Safety and Drug Administration

• MAYUR PARMAR, Drugs Inspector (Deputy Collector, Gujarat Government), FDA

• SUBHASH THULUVA, Sr. Vice President & Head – Clinical Development, Biological E. Limited

• KAMALA RAI, Vice President, Senior Global Program Head, Novartis

• ANIL KUKREJA, Executive VP – Clinical Research & Medical Affairs, Emcure Pharmaceuticals

• SHUBHADEEP SINHA, Senior Vice-President & Medical Director, Hetero

• LATEEFUDDIN SHARIFF, Senior Director – Global Lead CDMO, AstraZeneca

• MILIND ANTANI, Leader, Pharma and Healthcare, Nishith Desai Associates

• KRISHNENDU SENGUPTA, Director – Centralized Monitoring, AstraZeneca

• MONISHA SHARMA, Senior Director, APAC. Global Clinical Trial Operations, MSD

• VIJAY PARTHASARATHY, Senior Director, Clinical Operations, Novo Nordisk

• DEEPAK NEMA, Director, Clinical Data Sciences, Pfizer

• FRANCIS MICHEAL, Director, Viatris

• RAJESH PICHAPILLAI, Associate Director, Clinical Programming, AstraZeneca

• TAPANKUMAR SHAH, Senior Director, AstraZeneca

• RAHUL RATHOD, Director Medical Affairs, AbbVie

• KHALEEL AHMAD, Associate Director, Line Manager, Global Trial Management, Bristol Myers Squibb

• ASHISH PAWAR, Associate Director, Clinical Data Science, Eli Lilly and Company

• PRITAM GUPTA, Associate Director Biostatistics, Bristol Myers Squibb

• ANUP CHOUDHURY, Medical Director, Global Clinical Development, Novartis

• ANIL BHOJWANI, Associate Director, Medical Writing Asset Lead, GSK

• RAVI GAWARE, Head – Diabetes and Obesity, Clinical Research, Novo Nordisk

• VINAYKUMAR NANDIMATH, Head Global Clinical Monitoring, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

• PRIYA RAJAGOPAL, Director Study Delivery, Vx GCD, GCO, GSK

• RAJESH KUMAWAT, Head- Medical Services & Clinical Development, Himalaya Wellness

• ANURADHA NAIR, Head Clinical Quality and Training, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

• SAJJAD PATIL, Therapeutic Area Head – Clinical Operations, Biocon Biologics

• DHARMAPAL SHAROFF, General Manager & Head – Global Regulatory Medical Writing, Viatris

• PIYUSH AGARWAL, Head Clinical Development, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

• UME ASMA, Global Medical Safety Scientist, Pfizer

• AVIK GHOSH, GM & Head Clinical Operations, Sun Pharma

• PRITI GUPTA, Centralized Monitoring Lead, GSK

• AAKASH DHRUVA, Global Clinical Strategy Lead, Viatris

Plus more joining soon

KEY THEMES:

• Clinical Trials – Market Analysis – Opportunities & Challenges

• Decentralised Clinical Trials (DCTs) / Patients Prioritised Trials

• Work Together – Sponsor / Site / CRO / Patients / Regulators

• Clinical Trial Supply – What’s the new way forward?

• Clinical Trial Design / Clinical Trail Management

• Outsourcing / Partnerships / RBQM

• Inspection Readiness / Site Management / Risk Monitoring

• Technology & Innovation / RWE & RWD

• Key Regulatory Changes & Developments

• What’s the way forward? / Opportunity – Learn & Network

WHO SHOULD ATTEND AND WHO YOU’LL MEET:

CIOs, CEOs, CDOs, Vice Presidents, Presidents, Heads, Directors and Team Leaders from the following areas:

Clinical Research & Development, Clinical Research Services, Clinical Operations, Clinical Data Management, Clinical IT, Clinical Trials , Medical Affairs, Regulatory Affairs, Compliance, Quality control / Assurance/GCP, Clinical Study Design, Safety Surveillance, Subject Recruitment, E-Clinical System

