All He Was Saying Is Give Peace a Chance: Psychotherapist Revealed Pathways to Better Lives in Dangerous Times

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — The late psychotherapist Dr. Pieter Noomen wrote a lot about peace, and with various nations in the world still wobbling between war and peace, it might be helpful if some of the players in these threatening times would take a look at his website, www.wordsforall.org.

Here are some of his thoughts on peace:

“If on the deepest possible level within us, in our soul, heart, spirit, we find that we honestly want peace, goodness, joy, love and health for ourselves and for everybody ­— if that’s the bottom line of what we want and desire — it means that true life has touched us.

“We cannot force peace, mutual respect or tolerance on other people. Yet we can force it on ourselves if we truly want it. As is said so often: not the results but the honest efforts count.

“Full peace or perfection is impossible on earth, but not a desiring or working on it!”

Most of the information on Dr. Noomen’s website is said to be taken directly from his conversations with the deity who calls Himself/Herself “I AM,” whom some might refer to as God, Allah, YAWA, Elohim or any of the many other names.

Anyone, religious or not, might find Dr. Noomen’s writings interesting and possibly helpful. He believed that “By choosing to keep advancing to more peace, you invest in eternity’s structure. Consciously connecting with our spiritual core, or more precisely, with the presence of the One Who Is Life Itself in us is like switching on lights; we’re allowed to see everything in its proper perspective. The peace this causes is priceless. It inspires the rest of our person to be more caring, honest and calm.”

Although he passed away in 2019, Dr. Noomen’s website (www.wordsforall.org) remains open and free for anyone who wishes to explore the writings.

Another example:

“What you hope, the way you think or how you behave, is it all in pleasant harmony? If so, you function in accordance with the rhythm and design of the whole universe.”

Words for All “Wisdoms of the Week”

“The question for us is: do we sense there’s more to life than its surface shows? Is deep in us a yearning for global goodness, truth, peace and health? If we say yes or maybe, then let’s start digging!”

About Dr. Pieter Noomen

Born in the Netherlands, Dr. Pieter Noomen completed doctoral studies in theology and pastoral psychology at the Free University of Amsterdam and became senior minister of three Protestant churches. Later, he worked as a psychotherapist and staff member at a Los Angeles church and became involved in mental health issues like suicide prevention and hospice.

