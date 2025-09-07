NEPCON JAPAN [September] 2025 Opens September 17, Set to Showcase 300 Exhibitors

TOKYO, Japan, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — With only days to go, preparations are underway for NEPCON JAPAN [September] 2025, taking place from September 17–19 at Makuhari Messe. Known as Asia’s leading exhibition for electronics R&D and manufacturing, this edition will gather 300 exhibitors and welcome an expected 33,000 industry professionals (figures including participants from concurrent shows).

While NEPCON JAPAN has been a trusted industry platform for over 30 years, the September edition was launched in 2022 to give the industry a second annual meeting point. For many companies, September is the crucial time to finalise sourcing decisions, benchmark competitors, and prepare for the year-end cycle.

Key Highlights for 2025

This September, visitors can look forward to a program that combines technology showcases, live demonstrations, and expert insights:

Advanced Material Forum – Gain direct knowledge of the newest advanced materials through seminars and exhibitor consultations, designed to help address design challenges and identify practical solutions.

– Gain direct knowledge of the newest advanced materials through seminars and exhibitor consultations, designed to help address design challenges and identify practical solutions. Generative AI World (New Zone) – Explore the latest AI-driven innovations through a dedicated exhibition zone and seminars covering generative AI, large language models, ChatGPT-integrated services, and practical case studies for electronics.

– Explore the latest AI-driven innovations through a dedicated exhibition zone and seminars covering generative AI, large language models, ChatGPT-integrated services, and practical case studies for electronics. EV e-Axle Disassembly Showcase – Watch the live disassembly of the latest e-Axle and attend seminars analysing BYD’s EV architecture and cost structure—offering hands-on insights for R&D and procurement professionals.

Why September Matters

Visitors to NEPCON JAPAN [September] also gain access to a wide range of concurrent exhibitions:

AUTOMOTIVE WORLD Japan September – from EV technologies to software-defined vehicles.

– from EV technologies to software-defined vehicles. Factory Innovation Week September – robotics, smart factories, and workforce solutions.

– robotics, smart factories, and workforce solutions. BATTERY JAPAN September – innovations driving the energy storage revolution.

– innovations driving the energy storage revolution. H2 & FC EXPO September – the global platform for hydrogen and fuel cell technologies.

– the global platform for hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. CIRCULAR ECONOMY EXPO September – solutions for sustainable business models.

Together, these events create one of Asia’s most comprehensive gatherings for innovation in electronics, mobility, energy, and manufacturing.

A Call for Visitors and Future Exhibitors

With just days left until the doors open, professionals across electronics, automotive, and manufacturing sectors are encouraged to register now to secure smooth entry and maximise their time onsite.

At the same time, companies interested in joining future editions are also invited to inquire now, as space fills quickly across all four annual events:

Tokyo (January and September)

(January and September) Nagoya (October)

(October) Osaka (May)

Immediately following the September 2025 edition in Chiba, attention will shift to Nagoya, where the next NEPCON JAPAN takes place this October.

Looking further ahead, exhibitor applications are also now open for NEPCON Japan [September] 2026, with a special early-bird offer until September 19, 2025.

Visitor Registration: https://bit.ly/NEPCONJapanSeptemberVisitors

Exhibitor Inquiries: https://bit.ly/NEPCONJapanSeptemberExhibitors