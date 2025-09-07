Spokes Digital to Participate in NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention in Atlantic City on September 5–6, 2025

ATLANTIC CITY, USA, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Spokes Digital is pleased to announce that Lauren, our CGO, will be attending the upcoming NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention, scheduled for September 5 and 6, 2025, at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

Now entering its largest annual iteration, the NECANN New Jersey show is set to bring together more than 200 exhibitors and over 5,000 industry professionals, making it one of the most significant B2B cannabis events in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Event Highlights

Dates & Hours : Friday, September 5 : 10 AM – 5 PM Saturday, September 6 : 10 AM – 4 PM.

NECANN Cup of Champions Awards : Debuting for the first time in New Jersey, the NECANN Cup recognizes excellence across categories, including flower, edibles, vapes, and more.

Exhibits & Programming : Attendees can explore a vast expo floor with cutting-edge products, attend educational panels, and network with policy makers, investors, licensed operators, and industry advocates.

Special Events : The schedule includes post-show mixers and rooftop after-parties, enhancing networking opportunities in relaxed and engaging settings.

Event : https://necann.com/new-jersey-convention/

About Spokes Digital

Spokes Digital is an AI-driven digital marketing agency exclusively focused on the cannabis industry. Known for its compliance-first approach, Spokes Digital empowers brands with tailored SEO, PPC, analytics, and AI marketing solutions that drive measurable results. Over the past eight years, the agency has helped cannabis companies generate over $400 million in revenue through innovative, growth-focused strategies.

Media Contact

Leeza Thomas,

Chief Digital Officer,

Spokes Digital

Email: leeza.thomas@spokesdigital.us