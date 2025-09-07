All Electrical Training Ltd Launches Certified EV Charging Course in Harlow

Harlow, Essex, UK, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — All Electrical Training Ltd is expanding its industry-recognised training portfolio with the launch of a certified EV charging course in Harlow, designed to meet the rising demand for qualified electric vehicle charger installers in the UK.

As electric vehicles become central to the UK’s transport future, the need for competent professionals to install and maintain EV charging infrastructure is critical. All Electrical Training Ltd is stepping up to meet this demand by offering the City & Guilds 2921-34 Level 3 Award in Domestic and Small Commercial Electric Vehicle Charging Installations.

Supporting the UK’s Shift to Electric Vehicles

The course responds to increased government and consumer focus on sustainable transport. With petrol and diesel vehicle sales set to end by 2035, electricians trained in EV charger installation are expected to play a vital role in supporting this transition.

All Electrical Training Ltd is taking a proactive approach by providing targeted, practical training that enables electricians to keep pace with evolving technology and regulation.

Industry-Ready Training with C&G 2921-34 Qualification

Open to practicing electricians, the 2-day course is held at Harris House, Harlow, Essex CM19 5AN. It equips learners with the technical skills and confidence to carry out domestic and small commercial EV charger installations.

Training includes both theory and hands-on instruction, with real-world scenarios integrated into the curriculum. Participants will learn how to assess installation sites, design effective systems, and commission chargers in line with current standards.

For more information or to book a space, contact 0800-0-433334.

Comprehensive Course Content for Practical Application

Key Topics Covered

• Selection and installation of EV charging equipment

• Modes of charging and connection types

• System design, cable sizing, and location assessment

• Earthing systems, fault risk, and electric shock protection

• Inspection, testing, commissioning, and maintenance

• Regulatory compliance, including BS 7671

• Introduction to energy storage and its role in EV systems

Delivered by experienced instructors, the course provides high-impact, practical training aligned with UK standards.

Entry Requirements for Enrolment

To ensure all participants are prepared for the advanced subject matter, enrolment is limited to electricians with recognised Level 3 qualifications such as:

• 2357, 5357, 2356, or 2346 Level 3 Electrotechnical Diplomas

• A current ECS Installation Gold Card (for legacy qualification holders)

All Electrical Training Ltd follows a strict quality assurance process to validate entry eligibility.

Structured Assessment for Certified Results

Assessment is divided into two parts:

• A 45-minute multiple-choice test using the City & Guilds Evolve platform

• A 1.5-hour written assignment based on practical scenarios and short answers

These assessments ensure that learners not only understand the theory but can apply their skills on-site.

Future-Proofing Careers in Electrical Installation

Electricians completing this qualification will be well-positioned for new opportunities, including roles in EV charging, smart homes, and green energy infrastructure. The course adds high-demand skills to their portfolio, helping them stay competitive in a rapidly changing industry.

Booking and Course Support

Learners are required to bring a scientific calculator; all other materials are provided. The course is designed to meet the needs of working professionals with focused, efficient delivery.

To book your place, contact 0800-0-433334 today.