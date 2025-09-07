Schools in Gurugram Champion Excellence via Cambridge English Assessment

Gurugram, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — In the competitive educational landscape of Gurugram, where parents seek the finest CBSE schools for their children, ODM International School, Gurugram, stands as a beacon of excellence. Ranked among the top tier of premier English medium schools in Gurugram, affiliated with the CBSE, ODM International School has reinforced its commitment to world-class education by integrating the prestigious Cambridge English Assessment into its curriculum.

ODM International School’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of India’s most respected educational institutions reflects its unwavering dedication to educational innovation. This leading English-medium school in Gurugram, affiliated to CBS,E has now distinguished itself by partnering with Cambridge Assessment English, setting a new benchmark among schools in Gurugram.

“ODM believes in preparing our students not just for examinations but for life,” says Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group. “The Cambridge English Assessment program aligns perfectly with our vision of creating global citizens who can confidently navigate an interconnected world. This partnership distinguishes us from other educational institutions by offering students internationally recognised English language credentials alongside our robust CBSE curriculum.”

Revolutionary Language Learning Approach

The Cambridge English Assessment at ODM International School, Gurugram, goes beyond conventional language teaching. Students benefit from specialised Cambridge-trained teachers, dynamic learning methods that maximise English-speaking time, and activities such as debates, telephoning sessions, and essay writing that enhance real-world communication skills.

Mr. Swoyan Satyendu, COO of ODM Educational Group, emphasises, “In today’s competitive global environment, proficiency in English creates unprecedented opportunities for our students. By incorporating Cambridge English Assessment into our academic framework, we’re ensuring that students from our English-medium school in Gurugram develop superior communication skills, increased problem-solving abilities, and enhanced digital literacy—advantages that will serve them throughout their lives.”

Global Recognition and Opportunities

The benefits of this program are substantial for students at this leading CBSE school in Gurugram. Cambridge English Assessment is recognised by over 20,000 universities, employers, and governments worldwide as a mark of excellence. This gives ODM students a significant advantage when applying to prestigious global institutions.

Unlike other schools in Gurugram, ODM International School’s Cambridge program offers:

Personalised focus on English language development

Special classes conducted by native and guest teachers

Additional query-solving sessions ensure a uniform learning pace

High-quality learning materials approved by Cambridge University

Integration of modern technology for cutting-edge classroom experiences

Comprehensive Skill Development

The program enhances students’ abilities to communicate effectively in English, increases their cognitive flexibility, improves their understanding of how advanced English works in various scenarios, and boosts their confidence. These skills are invaluable in today’s global marketplace, where proficiency in English often determines career trajectories.

Parents seeking the best CBSE schools in Gurugram now have a clear choice in ODM International School, Gurugram, which delivers both academic excellence and global language credentials. The school’s commitment to holistic development ensures that students not only excel academically but also develop the character and skills needed for success in an increasingly competitive world.

As students progress through their educational journey at this prestigious English-medium school in Gurugram affiliated to CBSE, they discover new abilities and develop a lasting passion for learning. When you choose ODM International School, Gurugram, you’re choosing a future of limitless possibilities for your child.