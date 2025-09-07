Sleek Bill Online Launches New Update with Enhanced Features and Error-Free Billing

Pune, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Sleek Bill, the billing software trusted by over 3 million businesses, today announced a fresh update to its Online platform, bringing smarter controls, better compliance, and improved efficiency to everyday billing.

Highlights of the Update

Copy Purchase Bills – Save time with one-click duplication of purchase bills.

️ Custom Pin/Zip Label – Personalize how addresses appear on your invoices.

⚠️ Clearer Notifications – Improved error messages when deleting clients and vendors.

Invoice Layout Fixes – Resolved number overlap issues in CGST & SGST.

Export/SEZ PDFs – Restored missing bottom statements for compliance.

️ Extra Safety – Double confirmation before deleting all items.

Discount Display – Discounts on totals now show correctly in thermal templates.

️ E-Invoice Ready – Auto-cleans white spaces in HSN & SAC codes to prevent errors.

Export Invoices – Discount columns now reflect in the client’s currency.



Why This Matters

This update is specially designed to make billing operations effective for small businesses, small and medium -sized businesses and businesses. By automating error prevention and introducing user -friendly features, the Sleek Bill ensures that business compliance can focus on development instead of headaches.

Quote from Leadership:

“At Sleek Bill, our mission is to make billing effortless. With this update, we’ve combined smarter technology with compliance-driven improvements so that businesses can work faster, safer, and more accurately,” said Vicky Kalbande, CEO of Sleek Bill.

About Sleek Bill

Sleek Bill, developed by V K Control System Pvt. Ltd., is available in Offline, Online, and Mobile versions. With presence in 100+ countries and over 3 million users, Sleek Bill continues to deliver reliable, compliant, and professional billing solutions for businesses of all sizes.

Contact Information

www.sleekbill.in

support@sleekbill.in

+91-9168696090/91/92/93