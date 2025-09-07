Softlink Academy and Sitara Shipping sign MoU for industry-ready talent deployment and internships

Mumbai, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Softlink Academy, the skill development arm of Softlink Global, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sitara Shipping Pvt. Ltd. to strengthen talent development and internship opportunities in logistics and shipping. The agreement focuses on deploying industry-ready professionals trained in digital logistics, bridging the gap between education and employment.

Through this collaboration, Softlink Academy will provide hands-on, practical training in logistics technology, while Sitara Shipping will facilitate real-world exposure and career opportunities across its business operations and network. The initiative ensures that MSMEs and large enterprises gain access to skilled professionals who can drive digital adoption and efficiency in logistics and shipping.

Softlink Academy offers specialized programs covering:

Digital logistics systems and freight management tools

Customs compliance and EXIM processes

Supply chain visibility and documentation

Real-world simulations and case studies

Industry certifications to validate employability skills

These programs are designed in consultation with industry experts to make participants job-ready from day one, bridging the gap between academic knowledge and professional requirements.

Commenting on the MoU, Amit Maheshwari, Founder & CEO of Softlink Global, said:

“At Softlink, we have always believed that the future of logistics rests on the strength of its people. This MoU is a step forward in ensuring that the next generation of professionals are equipped with the right digital skills to succeed. By linking skill development to industry demand, we are not only creating employable talent but also supporting businesses to thrive in a fast-evolving ecosystem.”

Sanjam Sahi Gupta, Director of Sitara Shipping and Founder of Maritime SheEO, added:

“Softlink Global’s industry-ready training bridges the skills gap in digital logistics. Through this MoU, we’ll connect your organization’s trained candidates—especially women and young professionals—to real jobs across shipping, logistics and allied sectors. Together, we’re strengthening talent pipelines for MSMEs and large enterprises, accelerating tech adoption, and creating inclusive, future-proof careers. This is about opportunity at scale.”

This partnership reinforces the shared vision of Softlink Academy and Sitara Shipping to empower the next generation of logistics talent, drive digital transformation, and build sustainable career pathways in the sector. Softlink’s programs, LogiLEARN and LogiSKILL, will equip candidates with both theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience through its Logi-Sys ERP platform. Training will cover documentation, customs processes, finance operations, and system-based logistics workflows.

About Softlink Global

Softlink Global is the digital backbone of freight and logistics, trusted by over 10,000 organizations in 50+ countries. Its flagship platform, Logi-Sys, integrates freight, customs, warehouse, transport, CRM, finance, and compliance on a cloud-based system, enabling scalable, data-driven operations.

About Softlink Academy

Softlink Academy bridges the gap between education and industry with role-based courses in freight forwarding, customs compliance, and supply chain technology. Learners graduate with hands-on ERP experience and strong placement opportunities.

About Sitara Shipping

Sitara is a trusted name in shipping and logistics, offering seamless solutions across NVOCC, freight forwarding, chartering, and specialized cargo handling. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, they ensure reliable, cost-effective, and efficient services tailored to global business needs.