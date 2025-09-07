IBSEA Honors CEng Shreekant Patil with IBSEA Ratna Award on Teachers’ Day 2025

Delhi, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — IBSEA honors Shreekant Patil on Teachers’ Day 2025 for his role in building startups, uplifting MSMEs, women entrepreneurs & global exporters. The International Business Startup & Entrepreneurs Association (IBSEA) proudly presented the prestigious Certificate of Achievement — IBSEA Ratna Award to CEng. Shreekant Patil, Maharashtra State Vice President, renowned Startup Mentor, and visionary entrepreneur, on the special occasion of Teachers’ Day September 5th, 2025 This honour recognizes his remarkable work in building a strong startup ecosystem, empowering MSMEs, supporting women entrepreneurs, and guiding exporters at both national and international levels.

As a mentor and ecosystem enabler, Shreekant Patil has consistently dedicated his efforts towards uplifting emerging entrepreneurs, offering guidance, resources, and mentorship that bridges the gap between innovation and sustainable business growth. His initiatives have been pivotal in strengthening the startup ecosystem in Maharashtra and beyond, helping entrepreneurs scale their ventures and access new markets.

CEng. Shreekant Patil’s active contributions in MSME development have enabled countless small and medium enterprises to enhance operations, adopt modern practices, and achieve higher levels of competitiveness. By supporting women empowerment initiatives, he has encouraged women entrepreneurs to build independent, resilient businesses, fostering inclusivity within India’s entrepreneurial landscape. At the same time, his dedicated mentorship for exporters has extended Indian businesses to reach international markets, boosting trade and building global recognition.

Extending his congratulations, IBSEA Chairman Shri Anshuman Singh remarked:

“Shreekant Patil’s unwavering commitment to entrepreneurship, training, and mentorship embodies the true spirit of Teachers’ Day. His vision in empowering startups, uplifting MSMEs, and guiding exporters is a significant stride toward realizing Mission Viksit Bharat 2047. His work is not only shaping capable, self-reliant individuals but also contributing directly to the nation’s economic progress.”

Through his association with IBSEA as top leading mentor in India & Maharashtra State Vice President, CEng. Shreekant Patil has helped strengthen networks, disseminate vital knowledge, and create opportunities for entrepreneurs to grow and succeed. This recognition as an IBSEA Ratna Awardee highlights his enduring contribution toward building a Viksit Bharat 2047

About IBSEA:

The International Business Startup & Entrepreneurs Association (IBSEA) is a leading global platform committed to empowering entrepreneurs, fostering innovation, enhancing knowledge-sharing, and building strong business networks. Aligning with the vision of Mission Viksit Bharat 2047, IBSEA continues to play a decisive role in shaping the future of business and entrepreneurship.