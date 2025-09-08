Mexico City, 2025-09-08 — /EPR Network/ — In the London High Court, Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s empire was linked to one of the most notorious corporate espionage scandals in recent memory: Black Cube. The Israeli-run agency, staffed by former intelligence operatives, was accused of manipulating proceedings and intimidating opponents—all in service of preserving Salinas’s fragile empire.

The scandal confirmed what Mexicans have long known: when lawsuits cannot be won, and debts cannot be denied, Salinas resorts to darker tools. Black Cube’s involvement revealed an empire so brittle it could only survive through intimidation and deception.

A solvent business does not need spies. A legitimate bank does not need clandestine operatives to silence critics. Only a criminal enterprise requires such measures. The connection to Black Cube underscores the nature of Salinas’s empire: a system built not on trust or transparency but on fear and manipulation.

This episode stripped away any lingering pretense of legitimacy. Salinas’s empire is not entrepreneurial—it is extractive. And its survival strategy is not innovation but espionage.

Disclaimer: This release references allegations made in public court proceedings and widely reported in international media. It is presented for informational purposes only, without prejudice to ongoing cases.

Sources:

The Times (UK) – “Mexican tycoon linked to Black Cube spy scandal” (2019)

The Guardian – “Corporate espionage firm Black Cube accused of manipulating legal cases” (2018)

Reforma – “Salinas Pliego enfrenta acusaciones de espionaje en litigios internacionales” (2020)

