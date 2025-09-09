Automated Container Terminal Market 2030: Greenfield’s Bright Future

Automated Container Terminal Market Overview

The global automated container terminal market was valued at USD 10.89 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 18.95 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030. Automated container terminals enable banks and financial institutions to manage ATM networks more efficiently, aiming to boost functionality, enhance competitiveness, and reduce operational costs.

Market growth is being fueled by several key drivers, including the increasing need for more efficient port operations, rising container traffic and trade volumes, technological advancements in automation and robotics, and the imperative to cut costs while increasing productivity. As global maritime trade expands, ports face growing pressure to enhance efficiency. Reducing vessel turnaround times is essential for optimizing logistics and minimizing delays. Automated container terminals contribute to this by streamlining the container handling process through cutting-edge technologies.

With growing vessel sizes and increased cargo volumes, automation becomes vital to handle operations effectively. It also helps alleviate port congestion, reduce human errors, and improve service delivery. Ports adopting automation gain a competitive edge through faster, more reliable services.

The global increase in international trade has led to continuous growth in container traffic. As consumer demand and economies expand, containerized shipping volumes rise, requiring ports to deploy advanced automation to maintain efficiency. Automated systems ensure faster and more accurate container handling, better space utilization, and reduced bottlenecks. Consequently, investments in automation have become a strategic focus for ports striving to meet performance standards.

Order a free sample PDF of the Automated Container Terminal Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the automated container terminal market in 2023, accounting for 38.5% of global revenue. Countries like China, Singapore, and South Korea have made significant investments in port automation to manage heavy container volumes. Industrialization and urbanization across the region have further propelled maritime trade and the demand for automated solutions.

Europe held the second-largest market share, supported by its mature logistics infrastructure in nations such as Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The region has been a forerunner in adopting automation due to stringent efficiency and environmental standards. Europe’s strategic geographical position also strengthens its role in global trade, encouraging greater investment in automation technologies.

By type of automation, the fully automated segment led the market with a 46.2% share in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is largely due to the segment’s ability to improve efficiency and reduce labor costs. Fully automated terminals offer consistent, high-speed handling using technologies like automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and robotic cranes, boosting productivity and safety while reducing human error.

By offering, the equipment segment held the largest share at 49.4% in 2023, driven by major investments in port infrastructure upgrades. The segment encompasses key technologies such as ASCs, AGVs, and robotic arms, which are central to optimizing container handling operations and meeting the growing demands of global trade.

By project type, brownfield projects accounted for 68.2% of the market in 2023. These involve retrofitting existing terminals with automation technologies, offering a cost-effective and practical solution for many established ports. Brownfield developments allow for phased adoption of automation without halting ongoing operations, leveraging existing regulatory and stakeholder frameworks.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 10.89 Billion

USD 10.89 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 18.95 Billion

USD 18.95 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 7.8%

7.8% Leading Region (2023): Asia Pacific

Key Companies in the Automated Container Terminal Market

Prominent players contributing to the development of the market include:

Konecranes – A leader in container terminal automation, offering comprehensive solutions including maintenance, modernization, and consulting services. Strategic acquisitions have bolstered its global reach and innovation capacity.

– A leader in container terminal automation, offering comprehensive solutions including maintenance, modernization, and consulting services. Strategic acquisitions have bolstered its global reach and innovation capacity. Cargotec Corporation – A global player providing automation systems to improve terminal productivity and efficiency.

– A global player providing automation systems to improve terminal productivity and efficiency. CyberLogitec (CLT) – Specializes in IT and automation solutions for logistics, including advanced Terminal Operation Systems (TOS) and fully automated terminals. With a global footprint in Seoul, Singapore, Busan, California, Algeciras, and Ho Chi Minh City, CLT continues to expand its presence.

– Specializes in IT and automation solutions for logistics, including advanced Terminal Operation Systems (TOS) and fully automated terminals. With a global footprint in Seoul, Singapore, Busan, California, Algeciras, and Ho Chi Minh City, CLT continues to expand its presence. Künz GmbH – An emerging player focused on innovative terminal solutions.

Other leading companies in the market include:

ABB Ltd.

Liebherr Group

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC)

TMEIC (Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation)

LASE Industrielle Lasertechnik GmbH

Siemens AG

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The automated container terminal market is witnessing robust growth, propelled by surging global trade volumes, technological advancements, and the need for greater operational efficiency in port operations. As container traffic continues to rise, automation has become a strategic imperative for ports aiming to remain competitive and meet rising demand. Asia Pacific leads the charge due to its high-volume ports and rapid industrial growth, while Europe follows closely with its early adoption of automation and advanced infrastructure. Full automation and equipment upgrades are driving segments within the market, particularly through brownfield projects that offer scalable and cost-effective modernization solutions. With a projected market value of USD 18.95 billion by 2030, the sector is set to play a vital role in shaping the future of global maritime logistics.