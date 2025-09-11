Lucintel Forecasts the Global Buchholz Relay Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-09-11 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global buchholz relay market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, industrial, and power utility markets. The global buchholz relay market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for transformer protection in power generation, the increasing power infrastructure investments globally require advanced safety solutions, and the rising concerns over transformer failure.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in buchholz relay market to 2031 by relay type (float actuated and merz-price), transformer type (gas-insulated and oil-immersed), distribution channel (aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer), end use (commercial, industrial, power utilities, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the relay type category, merz-price is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, power utility is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

ABB, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Schneider Electric, General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Omicron Electronics, Megger Group Limited are the major suppliers in the buchholz relay market.

