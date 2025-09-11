Lucintel Forecasts the Global Drum Brake Shoe Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.3% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-09-11 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global drum brake shoe market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, and heavy-duty vehicle markets. The global drum brake shoe market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.3% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing vehicle production in emerging markets, the rising demand for reliable automotive braking systems, and the growing adoption of drum brakes in vehicles.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in drum brake shoe market to 2031 by type (semi-metallic, organic, and ceramic), application (passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty vehicles), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, ceramic is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, passenger vehicle is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Aisin Seiki, Federal-Mogul, Brembo, Akebono Brake Industry, ZF Friedrichshafen are the major suppliers in the drum brake shoe market.

