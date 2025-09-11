Lucintel Forecasts the Global Solid Insulated Ring Network Switch Cabinet Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-09-11 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global solid insulated ring network switch cabinet market looks promising with opportunities in the high voltage and low voltage markets. The global solid insulated ring network switch cabinet market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for energy-efficient electrical solutions, the rising need for reliable power distribution networks, and the growing adoption of smart grid technologies.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in solid insulated ring network switch cabinet market to 2031 by insulation material (epoxy resin, polyethylene, polypropylene, and silicone rubber), voltage level (high voltage and low voltage), application (power distribution, railway, renewable integration, transmission, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the insulation material category, epoxy resin is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, high voltage is expected to witness higher growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi, Toshiba Corporation, Hyosung Heavy Industries Corporation, NARI Group Corporation, TBEA, Siemens are the major suppliers in the solid insulated ring network switch cabinet market.

