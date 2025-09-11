Indonesia Household Appliances Market Visionary Moves by Key Players

The Indonesia household appliances market size was valued at USD 13.76 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 19.69 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is fueled by rising purchasing power among the middle-class population, strategic initiatives by leading brands to strengthen their position in Asia Pacific, and the wide availability of extensive product portfolios from global players in Indonesia.

In recent years, technology-driven companies have increasingly focused their operations in Asia to meet the rising demand for advanced household products. Many international appliance brands have set up manufacturing facilities and distribution networks in Indonesia to improve supply chain efficiency. For instance, in May 2025, Daikin announced the start of mass production at its first large-scale residential air conditioner factory in the country. Managed by PT Daikin Industries Indonesia, the plant is set to release locally manufactured units in the Indonesian market by July 2025.

Shifting consumer preferences, coupled with higher disposable incomes, are driving innovation, partnerships, and product launches in the Indonesian market. For example, in January 2025, Midea Electronics Indonesia introduced the Midea Everest refrigerator, featuring advanced technology, large storage capacity, and energy efficiency. This product reflects the growing demand for innovative, high-performance, and affordable home appliances among Indonesian consumers. Such advancements are expected to accelerate market expansion over the forecast period.

Key Market Insights

By product : The major appliances segment held the largest revenue share of 90.3% in 2024. Its dominance is attributed to the increasing demand for technologically advanced products, rising adoption of smart homes and smart kitchens in urban areas, and the convenience of purchasing major appliances through e-commerce platforms and online portals.

: The major appliances segment held the largest revenue share of 90.3% in 2024. Its dominance is attributed to the increasing demand for technologically advanced products, rising adoption of smart homes and smart kitchens in urban areas, and the convenience of purchasing major appliances through e-commerce platforms and online portals. By distribution channel: The electronic stores segment dominated the market in 2024, accounting for the largest revenue share. Growth of this channel is driven by the rising number of brand-operated chains in urban centers and the wide variety of products available through these stores.

Order a free sample PDF of the Indonesia Household Appliances Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 13.76 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 19.69 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.5%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The Indonesia household appliances market is moderately consolidated with the presence of several global and regional players.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd. offers a wide portfolio of air conditioning products, including split/multi-specialty systems, unitary models, air-to-water heat pumps, air purifiers, and chillers. The company has strengthened its Indonesian presence with a new residential air conditioner facility.

offers a wide portfolio of air conditioning products, including split/multi-specialty systems, unitary models, air-to-water heat pumps, air purifiers, and chillers. The company has strengthened its Indonesian presence with a new residential air conditioner facility. BSH Home Appliances, a global leader in premium household appliances, offers a diverse product portfolio spanning refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, vacuum cleaners, and cooking solutions.

Key Players

BSH Home Appliances

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Toshiba Lifestyle Products and Services Corporation

LG Electronics

Midea Electronics Indonesia

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The Indonesia household appliances market is on a steady growth trajectory, supported by rising consumer incomes, evolving lifestyles, and significant investments by global and local players. Continued product innovation and stronger supply chain networks are expected to further enhance the industry’s outlook through 2030.