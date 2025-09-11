Virtual Panda Band BAMBITZ Fair Launches $BAM Token on Solana, a Memecoin Powered by Beats

New York, NY, 2025-09-11 — /EPR Network/ — BAMBITZ, the world’s first music-fueled memecoin project, today announced the launch of its native token $BAM on the Solana blockchain. The token goes live on Wednesday on Jupiter launchpad, Solana’s leading decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator, on September 10, 2025, at 9 AM EST, marking a significant step toward a new creator-centric music economy where art and finance are seamlessly integrated.

BAMBITZ is more than a virtual band; it’s a direct response to the broken music industry model. At the heart of the project is a unique “built-in pump mechanism” which directs 50% of all music revenue generated by the virtual band—from streams on platforms like Spotify to sync licenses—to a perpetual buyback and burn program for the $BAM token. This mechanism creates a continuous deflationary pressure, directly linking artistic success to token value for the community.

No VCs, No Presales, Rugpull-free, the BAM is a Community-Empowered Fair Launch

In a move designed to build trust and empower the community, Bambitz is launching on a fair launch model that ensures a level playing field for all participants by forgoing traditional VC funding and private presales. The $BAM token is launching with a 76% public allocation with the remaining 24% various allocations (team, operations, marketing etc.) securely and automatically locked and vested via smart contract over 12 months at TGE (Token Generation Event) by the Jupiter launchpad. By locking liquidity and together with its buyback and burn mechanism, the $BAM token achieves “rug-proof” status in the market.

“We believe the future of Web3 lies in truly decentralized, rugpull-free projects built on trust,” stated Axel Blaize, creator of BAMBITZ. “Committing to a fair launch with locked liquidity and designing a music project with clear utility empowers both creators and their communities who drive project value. We’re building a sustainable ecosystem where creators, fans and supporters can truly own their value, one that rewards genuine engagement and artistry. This isn’t just a memecoin—it’s a movement.”

The band’s debut album, “Andy Andy,” is already garnering attention, showcasing a blend of vibrant melodies and rhythmic grooves. The album features an original track alongside high-energy remixes by artists Rich Pilkington (recently featured in Rolling Stone) and CC++ (formerly CC Sound Factory), providing a rich and diverse auditory experience. The album is available now on all major streaming platforms, with every listen contributing directly to the $BAM ecosystem.

Community members and prospective investors are invited to join the fair launch and become part of a project that is redefining how value is created and distributed in the digital age.

Launch Details:

– Token: $BAM

– Launch Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

– Time: 9 AM EST

– Platform: Jupiter (on Solana)

About BAMBITZ:

BAMBITZ is a forward-thinking Web3 project at the intersection of music and technology. Centered around a virtual panda band, BAMBITZ has developed a unique ecosystem on the Solana blockchain where music revenue directly fuels the utility and value of its native token, $BAM. The project is committed to building a transparent, community-driven, and artist-friendly model for the future of the music industry.

