Lucintel Forecasts the Global Blood Cancer Diagnostic Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2031

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global blood cancer diagnostic market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital & clinic, diagnostic lab, and research institute markets. The global blood cancer diagnostic market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing prevalence of blood cancers, the growing demand for early diagnosis, and the rising adoption of genetic testing.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in blood cancer diagnostic market to 2031 by product (instruments and assay kits & reagents), test (blood tests, imaging tests, biopsy, and molecular test), end use (hospitals & clinics, diagnostic labs, research institutes, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the product category, assay kit & reagent is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, hospital & clinic is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Quest Diagnostics, Illumina, InVivoScribe, Ipsogen, Asuragen, Danaher Corporation, Abbott, Sequenta, SkylineDx, Bio-Rad Laboratories are the major suppliers in the blood cancer diagnostic market.

