Lucintel Forecasts the Global Lung Cancer Diagnostic Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-09-16 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global lung cancer diagnostic market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial and healthcare markets. The global lung cancer diagnostic market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the rising adoption of non‑invasive liquid biopsies, and the growing implementation of ai‑driven imaging technologies.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in lung cancer diagnostic market to 2031 by type (immunoassays, flow cytometry, rapid tests, molecular assays, tissue arrays, circulating tumor cells, pharmacodiagnostics, biomarkers, and others), application (industrial, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, molecular assay is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, healthcare is expected to witness higher growth.

Download sample by clicking on lung cancer diagnostic market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Roche Diagnostics, BioMérieux, Qiagen, Advpharma, AIT Austrian Institute of Technology, Courtagen Life Sciences, DiagnoCure, BioMark Diagnostics, Mayo Clinic, HalioDx SAS are the major suppliers in the lung cancer diagnostic market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

5G and Beyond 5G (B5G) Technology, Infrastructure, and Device Market

Alkali-Halide Scintillator Crystal Market

Amino Acid Chelated Mineral Market

Aramid Fiber Separator Market

Austempered Ductile Iron (ADI) Market