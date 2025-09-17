Beer Market 2030: Navigating the On-Trade and Off-Trade Channels

The global beer market was valued at USD 839.31 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1,248.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2025 and 2030. Consumption patterns are evolving significantly, with declines in traditional beer-drinking countries offset by rapid growth in emerging markets and regions where wine and spirits have historically dominated.

This shift has led to a blending of global alcoholic beverage consumption habits and a sharp increase in beer sales worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic notably altered drinking behaviors, as lockdowns restricted alcohol sales in bars, pubs, restaurants, and nightclubs. Conversely, at-home consumption surged, boosting sales through retail outlets and online stores. Breweries, known for their innovative brewing techniques, continually experiment with ingredients, processes, and styles to create new flavors that attract beer enthusiasts. Small-scale producers like microbreweries have been particularly agile in adapting to changing consumer preferences, producing seasonal and limited-edition beers that drive interest and demand.

Craft beer demand is booming, especially among younger consumers who appreciate its diverse styles and flavor profiles. Artisanal beers are gaining popularity, as craft brewers frequently experiment with unique ingredients to develop distinct tastes. For example, Miami Brewing Company produces innovative brews using exotic tropical fruits native to South Florida and the Redlands.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Market: North America held a 21.2% revenue share of the global beer market in 2024. The market here thrives due to a robust craft beer culture, rising demand for premium and flavored brews, and evolving consumer preferences. U.S. consumers increasingly favor unique, small-batch, and locally brewed beers with distinctive flavors and high quality. Additionally, health trends have fueled interest in low-alcohol and organic beer options.

By Product: The lager beer segment accounted for 76.1% of revenue in 2024. Lager's popularity is driven by its light, crisp flavor and lower alcohol content, appealing to a wide audience, including younger drinkers and those seeking sessionable options. Its refreshing taste makes it a preferred choice for social and casual occasions globally.

By Packaging: Bottled beer represented 45.7% of revenue in 2024. Consumer preferences strongly influence packaging choices, with many favoring the traditional experience of drinking beer from glass bottles, supporting their continued popularity.

By Production: The macro brewery segment held 67.2% market share in 2024. Macro breweries serve a broad global consumer base, producing beers with consistent flavor profiles and quality. Their large-scale production capabilities enable them to meet widespread demand efficiently.

By Distribution Channel: Sales through on-trade channels (bars, clubs, restaurants, hotels, and wineries) accounted for 50.9% of revenue in 2024. Consumers visiting these venues often seek diverse and unique beer options, driving demand for craft beers and specialty brews in on-trade establishments.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 839.31 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1,248.3 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 6.8%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The beer market is dominated by several leading companies with strong brand recognition and extensive distribution networks. These key players maintain broad product portfolios and have achieved significant penetration in mainstream retail channels. They consistently introduce new flavors and packaging formats to attract diverse consumer segments. Strategic marketing efforts and investments in production and distribution infrastructure help these companies maintain a competitive edge.

In addition to major corporations, a vibrant landscape of smaller craft and regional breweries contributes to product innovation and category diversification. Furthermore, the growing presence of wine producers is influencing market dynamics by bridging functional beverages and alcoholic drink segments.

Overall, the beer market remains competitive, with companies prioritizing innovation, retail expansion, and targeted marketing to adapt to shifting consumer preferences and sustain growth.

Key Players

AB InBev

Heineken N.V.

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Diageo

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited

Boston Beer Co.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited.

Beijing Yanjing Beer Group Corporation

Conclusion

The global beer market is poised for strong growth driven by evolving consumption patterns, innovation in brewing, and expanding demand in emerging markets. While traditional markets experience shifts in drinking habits, rising interest in craft and artisanal beers, coupled with changes in purchasing channels accelerated by the pandemic, is reshaping the industry landscape. With ongoing product innovation, diverse flavor profiles, and strategic marketing, the beer sector is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging consumer trends and maintain steady expansion through 2030.