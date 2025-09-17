Oxygen Flow Meters Market expands with rising healthcare infrastructure

In 2024, the global oxygen flow meters market was valued at USD 1.29 billion. It is expected to grow to USD 1.78 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% between 2025 and 2030. Oxygen flow meters are precision medical devices that measure and regulate oxygen flow from supply units to patients, ensuring proper oxygen delivery especially in contexts of chronic respiratory disorders and oxygen therapy.

Key Market Trends & Insights & Market Size & Forecast

Regional leadership: In 2024, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share—35.6%—of the oxygen flow meters market.

The U.S. market is also growing rapidly, largely driven by increasing healthcare expenditure and priorities to improve patient care.

By type: The plug-in type segment dominated with the largest revenue share of 57.5% in 2024.

The double-flange type is expected to see strong growth during the forecast period, due to advantages in compatibility, ease of installation, and reliability across healthcare and industrial operations.

By application: The healthcare segment was the leading application in 2024. Driving forces include the rising incidence of respiratory diseases, an aging population, and increasing demand for precise oxygen delivery through devices like nasal cannulae and venturi masks.

Also contributing is growing adoption of home healthcare solutions.

The aerospace application is expected to grow significantly, due to strict safety protocols and increased demand for accurate gas flow measurement in aircraft systems.

Demographics & demand: The COVID-19 pandemic intensified demand for respiratory support devices in hospitals.

Meanwhile, with ageing populations, there is rising prevalence of conditions (e.g. COPD) requiring oxygen therapy. As one projection, the global population aged 60 or above is expected to increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion by 2030.

Forecast: From a base of USD 1.29 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 1.78 billion in 2030. The global CAGR for 2025-2030 is projected at 5.5%.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The competitive landscape is composed of several well-established manufacturers and suppliers. Major players include Ohio Medical; Dwyer Instruments LTD; HERSILL; Precision Medical, Inc.; and others.

Companies are investing in research and development to improve product lines (for example digital flow meters) and are leveraging strategic partnerships and acquisitions. One notable transaction: ICU Medical acquired Smiths Medical for USD 2.35 billion in January 2022, enhancing its product portfolio across oxygen flow meters and related medical devices.

Key Companies List

Burak Metering Pvt Ltd

Oxyone Medical Devices

Heyer Medical AG

HERSILL

Megasan

Ohio Medical

Precision Medical, Inc.

Penlon Ltd.

AmcareMed Medical Gas System

Flowmetrics

Conclusion

The oxygen flow meters market is on a steady upward trajectory, driven by increasing healthcare needs, demographic shifts toward older populations, and rising awareness of respiratory diseases. The dominance of plug-in type meters and the healthcare application reflects the central role of hospital-based and at-home oxygen therapy. Regions such as Asia Pacific are leading revenue generation, while players are enhancing their portfolios through innovation (especially digital technologies) and strategic moves like acquisitions. Looking ahead to 2030, the market is projected to expand meaningfully to USD 1.78 billion, with a CAGR of 5.5%, shaped by continued demand in healthcare, industrial, and aerospace sectors alike.

