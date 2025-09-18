Cloud Kitchen Market 2030: The Power of Delivery Apps

The global cloud kitchen market was valued at USD 73.18 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 141.08 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% between 2025 and 2030. This growth highlights a notable transformation in consumer behavior and food delivery models.

One of the main drivers behind this market expansion is the surge in food delivery apps, which have simplified the process for consumers to order meals from various restaurants without leaving their homes. Additionally, rising urbanization and increasingly busy lifestyles have fueled a preference for convenient dining options, which cloud kitchens fulfill by eliminating the need for physical dining spaces.

Technological advancements in logistics and food preparation have also improved the operational efficiency of cloud kitchens. Coupled with increasing internet penetration and smartphone adoption worldwide, more consumers can access food delivery services, boosting the popularity of ghost kitchens. These kitchens prepare food exclusively for delivery, offering lower overhead costs and the flexibility to offer diverse menus.

Changing consumer preferences toward healthier and more varied food choices further stimulate the cloud kitchen sector. As awareness of health and nutrition grows, cloud kitchens offering nutritious meal options attract a wider customer base. For example, ZOIL in India focuses on heart-healthy, zero-oil meals, providing nutritious alternatives to traditional Indian dishes without sacrificing flavor.

Order a free sample PDF of the Cloud Kitchen Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Investment in the cloud kitchen industry is also expected to rise as entrepreneurs and established restaurant brands recognize its profitability. Venture capitalists are increasingly funding innovative food service solutions, supporting the development of advanced cloud kitchen technologies and market expansion. For instance, investors like Coatue and Lightbox are divesting shares in Rebel Foods at valuations between USD 700 million and USD 800 million. Simultaneously, Rebel Foods is securing primary funding that values the company at approximately USD 1.3 billion, resulting in a blended valuation near USD 1 billion.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

The Asia Pacific region dominated the global cloud kitchen market with a 47.8% revenue share in 2024.

China’s cloud kitchen market is rapidly growing as consumer preferences shift toward online food delivery.

The independent cloud kitchen segment led the market by type, holding 62.1% of revenues in 2024.

The commissary/shared kitchen segment is forecasted to experience the highest CAGR during the coming years.

The franchised segment dominated the market by nature in 2024 with the largest share.

Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size in 2024: USD 73.18 billion

Projected Market Size in 2030: USD 141.08 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 11.9%

Largest Market in 2024: Asia Pacific

Fastest Growing Market: Middle East and Africa

Leading Companies in the Cloud Kitchen Market:

The cloud kitchen market is shaped by several prominent players who influence its trajectory. Major companies include DoorDash, City Storage Systems LLC, and Kitopi.

DoorDash is known primarily for its extensive food delivery network and has expanded to cloud kitchen operations. Partnering with multiple restaurants, DoorDash enhances delivery efficiency through technology and data analytics, simplifying access to diverse cuisines from home.

is known primarily for its extensive food delivery network and has expanded to cloud kitchen operations. Partnering with multiple restaurants, DoorDash enhances delivery efficiency through technology and data analytics, simplifying access to diverse cuisines from home. City Storage Systems LLC focuses on providing infrastructure and technology tailored for ghost kitchens. By creating shared kitchen spaces equipped with advanced technology, the company enables restaurant brands to operate without traditional dining rooms, reducing overhead costs and improving delivery capabilities. This innovative model supports rising demand for food delivery in urban centers.

focuses on providing infrastructure and technology tailored for ghost kitchens. By creating shared kitchen spaces equipped with advanced technology, the company enables restaurant brands to operate without traditional dining rooms, reducing overhead costs and improving delivery capabilities. This innovative model supports rising demand for food delivery in urban centers. Kitopi specializes in managing multiple restaurant brands through advanced technology and operational expertise, enabling efficient cloud kitchen operations.

Other leading companies include Farm To Fork Sdn Bhd (Pop Meals), Rebel Foods, Zuul Kitchens, Inc (Kitchen United), Starbucks Coffee Company, Ghost Kitchen Orlando, Swiggy Limited, and Zomato Ltd.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion:

The global cloud kitchen market is experiencing rapid growth driven by changing consumer habits, technological innovations, and the rise of food delivery platforms. Increasing urbanization and busy lifestyles are pushing demand for convenient, delivery-only dining options that cloud kitchens provide. As consumers seek healthier and more diverse food choices, cloud kitchens are evolving to meet these preferences, further fueling market expansion. Investments from venture capital and established brands underscore the sector’s profitability and potential for innovation. With Asia Pacific leading in market size and the Middle East and Africa emerging as the fastest-growing region, the cloud kitchen industry is set to transform the future of food service delivery worldwide. Leading companies like DoorDash, City Storage Systems, and Kitopi are pivotal in shaping this dynamic market landscape.