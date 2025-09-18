Fiberglass Fabric Market Opportunities in Next-Gen Composites Market

The global fiberglass fabric market size was valued at USD 14.01 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 25.65 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2025 to 2033. Rising adoption of lightweight and high-strength materials across multiple end-use industries is a major factor propelling the market.

Sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and construction are increasingly utilizing fiberglass fabrics for their superior mechanical strength, corrosion resistance, and thermal insulation properties. In the automotive industry, manufacturers are employing fiberglass fabrics to lower vehicle weight and enhance fuel efficiency, supporting compliance with stringent carbon emission and environmental regulations. Likewise, in aerospace, the material provides significant benefits in terms of structural integrity and reduced weight, both essential for improving fuel economy and payload efficiency.

The construction sector’s preference for durable, high-performance materials for insulation, roofing, and reinforcement also underpins market expansion. Fiberglass fabrics are extensively applied in architectural uses such as wall coverings, ceiling tiles, and fireproofing systems due to their flame resistance and acoustic insulation benefits. With infrastructure projects accelerating in emerging economies, demand for reliable, long-lasting, and energy-efficient materials is expected to rise, creating promising opportunities for producers. Furthermore, technological progress in weaving techniques and greater customization options are broadening their role in specialized applications, further driving market growth.

Key Market Insights:

Asia Pacific led the fiberglass fabric market with the largest revenue share of 41.61% in 2024.

By product, the S-glass segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2033.

By fabric type, the non-woven segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2033.

By application, the wind energy segment is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2033.

Market Size & Forecast:

2024 Market Size: USD 14.01 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 25.65 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 7.0%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

The fiberglass fabric market is moderately consolidated, with global and regional players shaping industry dynamics.

Owens Corning (U.S.) is a global leader in building and industrial materials, known for innovations in composites and fiberglass technologies. Its extensive portfolio includes fiberglass fabrics, reinforcements, insulation, and roofing solutions, serving industries such as construction, wind energy, automotive, and industrial manufacturing. Its fiberglass fabrics are noted for durability, lightweight strength, and resistance to heat and corrosion.

(U.S.) is a global leader in building and industrial materials, known for innovations in composites and fiberglass technologies. Its extensive portfolio includes fiberglass fabrics, reinforcements, insulation, and roofing solutions, serving industries such as construction, wind energy, automotive, and industrial manufacturing. Its fiberglass fabrics are noted for durability, lightweight strength, and resistance to heat and corrosion. Jushi Group Co., Ltd (China) is among the largest global producers of fiberglass and reinforced composites. Its offerings include direct roving, woven roving, chopped strands, fiberglass mats, and fabrics engineered to meet rigorous performance standards across diverse industrial applications.

(China) is among the largest global producers of fiberglass and reinforced composites. Its offerings include direct roving, woven roving, chopped strands, fiberglass mats, and fabrics engineered to meet rigorous performance standards across diverse industrial applications. Gurit (Switzerland) specializes in advanced composites, engineering solutions, and tooling systems. Its product portfolio features prepregs, adhesives, structural core materials, and customized fiberglass fabrics widely applied in marine, aerospace, automotive, and wind energy sectors.

(Switzerland) specializes in advanced composites, engineering solutions, and tooling systems. Its product portfolio features prepregs, adhesives, structural core materials, and customized fiberglass fabrics widely applied in marine, aerospace, automotive, and wind energy sectors. Hexcel Corporation (U.S.) is a leading manufacturer of advanced composites and reinforcement materials. Its fiberglass, carbon fiber, and hybrid fabrics serve aerospace, defense, automotive, and industrial markets, delivering strength and stiffness while minimizing weight.

(U.S.) is a leading manufacturer of advanced composites and reinforcement materials. Its fiberglass, carbon fiber, and hybrid fabrics serve aerospace, defense, automotive, and industrial markets, delivering strength and stiffness while minimizing weight. BGF Industries, Inc. is also an important player offering high-performance fiberglass and specialty fabrics across industrial and defense applications.

Key Players:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group Co. Ltd

Gurit

Hexcel Corporation

BGF Industries, Inc.

Conclusion:

The fiberglass fabric market is set for steady growth, driven by rising demand for lightweight, high-performance materials across automotive, aerospace, construction, and renewable energy applications. With advancements in technology, expanding applications, and infrastructure growth in emerging economies, the industry is expected to witness strong opportunities for both established leaders and emerging players through 2033.