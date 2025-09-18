Gene Silencing Market Potential: Revolutionizing Genetic Disorder Treatments

The global gene silencing market size was valued at USD 9.92 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 21.29 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2025 to 2030. Growth in the industry is fueled by the rising incidence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases, creating strong demand for targeted therapies such as RNA interference (RNAi) and antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs).

Ongoing advancements in delivery platforms, including lipid nanoparticles, have enhanced the stability and precision of gene silencing treatments. These innovations are widening their applicability to complex conditions such as neurological and cardiovascular disorders.

A major growth driver is the rising burden of chronic and genetic diseases, which has accelerated the adoption of novel therapeutic strategies. Gene silencing technologies, including RNAi and ASOs, specifically inhibit the expression of pathogenic genes, making them powerful tools to treat previously untreatable conditions. Their high precision and targeted nature are reshaping the therapeutic landscape.

The market is witnessing robust expansion, supported by continued innovation in gene silencing methods and increasing investment in personalized medicine. Emerging approaches such as CRISPR-based technologies, along with refined delivery mechanisms, are advancing clinical outcomes and strengthening the pipeline for new therapies. These breakthroughs are drawing significant funding and collaborations across the biotech ecosystem, highlighting the sector’s high growth potential.

Key Market Insights:

North America captured the largest market share of 48.23% in 2024.

By product and service, the products segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024.

By application, the drug discovery & development segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share in 2024.

By end-use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for 41.75% of the total revenue in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast:

2024 Market Size: USD 9.92 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 21.29 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 13.8%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

Industry leaders are actively pursuing acquisitions, partnerships, and global expansions to strengthen their position. For example, Bio-Techne has strategically acquired firms with cutting-edge technologies to broaden its portfolio and market presence.

Recent Developments:

January 2024: Biogen and Ginkgo Bioworks completed a gene therapy collaboration, expected to accelerate demand for next-generation therapies.

Biogen and Ginkgo Bioworks completed a gene therapy collaboration, expected to accelerate demand for next-generation therapies. December 2023: Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products approved Libmeldy for treating early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy, signaling stronger regulatory acceptance of gene therapies.

Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products approved Libmeldy for treating early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy, signaling stronger regulatory acceptance of gene therapies. May 2023: Novartis acquired a gene therapy candidate from Avrobio for USD 87.5 million, including AVR-RD-04, a hematopoietic stem cell therapy for cystinosis, to expand its rare disease pipeline.

Key Players:

Revvity, Inc.

Danaher

Agilent Technologies

GenScript

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina

Conclusion:

The gene silencing market is set for rapid expansion, driven by the convergence of advanced delivery systems, growing therapeutic applications, and strong investment inflows. With rising adoption in genetic disorders, oncology, and rare diseases, gene silencing technologies are emerging as a cornerstone of precision medicine. Overcoming delivery challenges and ensuring long-term safety will remain key priorities, but the industry’s outlook through 2030 is highly promising.