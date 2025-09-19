Composable Infrastructure Market 2030: Revolutionizing IT for Large Enterprises

Market Overview

The global composable infrastructure market was valued at USD 9.23 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 101.55 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.3% from 2025 to 2030. This rapid growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for IT infrastructures that are agile, scalable, and cost-effective.

Organizations across industries such as IT, telecommunications, and financial services are adopting solutions that enable dynamic resource allocation based on real-time workload requirements. Composable infrastructure allows companies to move away from rigid, siloed hardware systems by leveraging software-defined methods to optimize compute, storage, and networking resources. This flexible architecture makes it easier to adjust to changing business needs.

Another significant factor fueling market expansion is the growing adoption of cloud-native technologies and hybrid cloud environments. Composable infrastructure plays a vital role in integrating on-premise and cloud-based systems, which is especially beneficial for enterprises transitioning to cloud applications. This integration enhances operational efficiency, reduces costs, and improves performance-making composable solutions increasingly attractive.

Furthermore, the rise of automation and DevOps practices continues to influence market growth. Organizations are investing in tools that reduce manual intervention and accelerate application development and deployment. Composable infrastructure supports this shift by enabling on-demand provisioning of IT resources, which aligns well with modern automation needs.

In addition, the demand for high-performance computing to support data-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data analytics is another growth driver. These applications require powerful, flexible infrastructure capable of scaling resources dynamically. Composable systems allow enterprises to manage these needs efficiently, avoiding the pitfalls of both underutilization and overprovisioning.

A notable example is the October 2024 launch of Lemma by Thread AI, a U.S.-based developer. Lemma is a composable AI infrastructure platform designed to help enterprises streamline the development and management of AI workflows. It integrates previously incompatible systems into a unified and secure platform, enabling the automation of mission-critical workflows while addressing constraints such as cost and human oversight.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for over 35.0% of the global market share in 2024.

The U.S. market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 46.5% from 2025 to 2030.

The hardware segment led the market by component, representing over 79.0% of total revenue in 2024.

Among organizations, large enterprises dominated with a revenue share of over 60.0% in 2024.

By end use, the IT & telecommunications sector contributed the highest share at over 31.0% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 9.23 Billion

USD 9.23 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 101.55 Billion

USD 101.55 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 50.3%

50.3% Leading Region: North America

Key Companies in the Composable Infrastructure Market

Several major players dominate the market, focusing on expanding their customer base and strengthening market position through strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. These companies significantly influence market dynamics:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Inspur Group Co., Ltd.

Lenovo Group Limited

NEC Corporation

NTT Ltd.

SAP SE

TidalScale, Inc.

Conclusion

The global composable infrastructure market is experiencing rapid transformation, driven by increasing demands for flexible, software-defined IT environments. As enterprises continue to adopt hybrid cloud models, automation tools, and data-intensive applications like AI and big data analytics, composable infrastructure is emerging as a critical solution. Its ability to streamline resource management, reduce operational costs, and support scalable computing makes it indispensable for modern organizations. With strong growth projections and significant investments from key industry players, the market is poised for substantial expansion through 2030.