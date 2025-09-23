Middle East In Vitro Diagnostics Market Growth Backed by R&D Advances

The Middle East in vitro diagnostics market size is anticipated to reach USD 3,797.5 million by 2033 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases across the region. Conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and respiratory infections are becoming more common, prompting greater demand for early and accurate diagnostic tools. In vitro diagnostics offer a non-invasive and efficient means of disease detection, monitoring, and management, making them indispensable in both clinical and home-care settings.

Government initiatives aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure are also contributing to market growth. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar invest heavily in modernizing their healthcare systems, focusing on laboratory services and diagnostic capabilities. These efforts align with broader national visions prioritizing health sector reform and privatization, thereby creating favorable conditions for adopting advanced IVD technologies.

Technological innovation continues to reshape the landscape of in vitro diagnostics. The integration of molecular diagnostics, next-generation sequencing, and point-of-care testing is enhancing the speed, accuracy, and accessibility of diagnostic services. These developments are particularly valuable in remote and underserved areas, where traditional laboratory infrastructure may be limited. Moreover, the growing use of digital health platforms and data analytics enables more personalized and predictive approaches to patient care.

By product, the reagents segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 65.60% in 2024.

By technology, the immunoassay segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024, owing to its versatility, sensitivity, and ability to detect a wide range of biomarkers.

By application, the infectious diseases segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024.

By test location, the point-of-care segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024.

By end use, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024.

Abbott

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Siemens Healthineers AG

BIOMÉRIEUX

BD

QIAGEN

Quidel Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

