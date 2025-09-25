Pediatric Hospitals Market Expands with Rising Demand for Child Healthcare

In 2023, the global pediatric hospitals market was valued at USD 160.44 billion. Over the period from 2024 to 2030, it is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.68 %, reaching USD 236.03 billion by 2030. Growth is being driven by an increase in the pediatric population, rising incomes, greater willingness among parents to seek specialist care, and advances in the digital health ecosystem.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2023, North America commanded the largest regional revenue share (36.83 %).

The U.S. was the dominant national market, supported by rising chronic and complex pediatric conditions.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to achieve the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Among therapeutic areas, the respiratory segment led in 2023, accounting for 20.49 % of revenue.

By ownership type, for-profit privately owned facilities held the largest share in 2023 (40.76 %).

A surge in pediatric disease prevalence globally underpins rising demand for specialized hospital services. Investments in pediatric infrastructure, particularly for rare diseases, are fueling market expansion. For example, a USD 96 million gift to Children’s National Hospital in 2023 supports brain tumor research and recruitment of top talent. Furthermore, integration of technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence is enhancing operational efficiencies. In 2024, University Children’s Hospital Basel rolled out Microsoft Copilot for improved patient care and security.

The market is fragmented, with numerous smaller players entering to innovate and compete. Regulatory frameworks have significant influence; for example, the U.S. FDA has implemented pediatric-specific device guidelines (redefining hospital beds as medical cribs and tightening controls). Collaboration and partnerships are moderate, with many regional players forming alliances. As an example, in late 2023, Rainbow Hospitals formed a partnership with Zanzibar’s Ministry of Health to enable patient referrals to more specialized facilities. Institutional expansion is also evident—e.g., Texas Children’s and University of Texas Southwestern plan a multibillion-dollar pediatric hub in Dallas.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 160.44 billion

2030 Projected Size: USD 236.03 billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 5.68 %

In 2023, North America remained the largest regional market, while Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest over the forecast period.

Key growth drivers include rising pediatric disease rates, accelerating hospital infrastructure expansion, and increased funding toward research and treatment, especially for rare childhood conditions. Hospitals are adopting digital and AI solutions to improve clinical workflows, patient safety, and operational efficiencies.

Order a free sample PDF of the Pediatric Hospitals Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The pediatric hospital landscape is highly fragmented, with numerous institutions operating across countries. To maintain or gain market share, many providers adopt strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, and service expansion. Examples of smaller institutions include Children’s Hospital New Orleans, National Center for Child Health and Development, Nemours children’s facilities, and The Children’s Hospital Mumbai.

Leading institutions that hold significant influence in the market include:

Asan Medical Center

Boston Children’s Hospital

Children’s Health Queensland

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children

Hôpital Necker-Enfants Malades / AP-HP

Texas Children’s

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids)

In recent developments, in May 2024 Cincinnati Children’s acquired a medical building with three operating theaters to meet growing surgical demand. In March 2024, Cincinnati Children’s extended a partnership with Parkview Health to expand pediatric services in Indiana. In November 2023, India’s Rainbow Children’s Hospital announced plans to add 270 beds across new hospitals in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Conclusion

Overall, the pediatric hospitals market is poised for steady growth from 2024 to 2030, underpinned by rising disease burden, growing parental demand for specialized care, and technology adoption in healthcare operations. While North America maintains a dominant share, Asia Pacific stands out for its rapid expansion prospects. The market’s fragmented structure encourages competition, consolidation, and collaboration—as leading hospital systems expand facilities and form alliances to strengthen their presence. Institutions that successfully combine clinical excellence, operational efficiency, and digital innovation are best positioned to lead in this evolving landscape.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.