Inclusive Web Recognized by Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards for Accessibility Portal

New York, NY, 2025-09-26 — /EPR Network/ — Inclusive Web, a leader in digital accessibility solutions, was recently honored by Fast Company for its Accessibility Portal in the magazine’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. Inclusive Web received this recognition in the Established Excellence (5–14 Years in Business) category.

The recognition highlights Inclusive Web’s mission to reframe accessibility as not just a compliance issue, but a critical business and marketing priority.

“ADA lawsuits may grab headlines. The real cost of inaccessibility is invisible: the customers you never win. People with disabilities are not a liability—they’re a valuable market. Every barrier is lost business,” said Matthew Elefant, the manager director of Inclusive Web, who began the New York-based agency in 2018 after two decades in the digital transformation and video streaming space. “We’re grateful for the Fast Company honor because it both recognizes our work and affirms our vision: accessibility is no longer just about legal mandates—it’s about creating more engaging experiences for every user.”

Inclusive Web’s Accessibility Portal unites AI insights, human testing, and real user feedback to provide organizations with an actionable roadmap to achieve true digital inclusivity within 60 days. The platform goes beyond auditing to help companies implement practical solutions that drive growth, engagement, and brand trust.

Inclusive Web employs several staff members who identify as disabled. This additional perspective provides invaluable insights into the solutions developed for each Inclusive client. That base clients base includes retailers, education, financial services, healthcare, hospitality, public sector (the Statue of Liberty Museum website) and digital agencies.

In addition to its client work, Inclusive Web also supports accessibility in the community. Through pro bono partnerships, the company assists nonprofits such as In Tandem, an organization that provides tandem biking experiences for individuals with vision challenges.

The Fast Company Innovation by Design Awards is an annual program that recognizes products, projects, and services pushing the boundaries of what design can achieve—rewarding solutions that blend form, intelligence, and functionality to address real-world challenges. For a complete rundown of Fast Company 2025 Innovation by Design Awards winners, visit https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/list.

About Inclusive Web:

Inclusive Web is a New York City–based digital accessibility company dedicated to helping organizations transform accessibility from a compliance requirement into a business advantage. Through its Accessibility Portal, Inclusive Web provides actionable solutions to improve websites, apps, and digital experiences for all users—ensuring inclusivity, reducing legal risk, and driving customer loyalty. The company partners with clients across industries and supports nonprofits with pro bono work that extends access and opportunity. Learn more at http://www.inclusiveweb.co.