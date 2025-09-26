THE MEDIA FUTURISTS PODCAST REIMAGINES THE FUTURE OF STORYTELLING AND TECH

Los Angeles Producer Susan Johnston Curates Candid Conversations with Creators, Innovators, and Visionaries

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-09-26 — /EPR Network/ — The Media Futurists Podcast, a podcast created by Los Angeles-based producer Susan Johnston, is making waves with its bold approach to exploring the future of entertainment, technology, and creative expression. With episodes that spotlight filmmakers, musicians, tech entrepreneurs, and digital storytellers, the show offers a front-row seat to the ideas and innovations reshaping media today.

“I wanted to create a space where people could hear directly from the minds driving change,” says Johnston. “Not just polished soundbites, but real conversations about what’s working, what’s evolving, and what’s still unknown.”

Each episode of The Media Futurists Podcast is designed to be concise—typically under 30 minutes—making it ideal for busy professionals and curious creatives. The interviews are intimate, unscripted, and often surprising, with guests sharing personal insights, creative breakthroughs, and lessons learned from navigating a rapidly shifting media landscape.

️ Featured Series and Guests

The podcast is organized into themed series that reflect the diversity of voices in media:

Writers Series – Featuring screenwriters and authors like Judah Ray, Heather Hale, and Lele Park, who discuss storytelling in the age of streaming and AI.

Musicians Series – Artists like Samarah Conley and Giorgio Ranciaro explore music production, digital platforms, and creative resilience.

Creators Series – Visionaries such as Mikkel Keldorf, Brit Phelan, and Pennan Brae share how they’re blending art, tech, and entrepreneurship.

Tech & Innovation – Guests like Kyle Schember (NFT Talk), Eric Hanson (VR), and Stan Adard (Breathing Through) dive into emerging technologies and their impact on media.

Special Features – Episodes like Surviving 9:11, Strawberry Milk, and Where Hope Lives offer deeply personal stories that reflect the human side of innovation.

“The goal isn’t just to predict the future—it’s to understand how people are actively building it,” Johnston explains. “These interviews are about process, purpose, and the power of creative thinking.”

About The Media Futurists Podcast

Media Futurists is a podcast for those who want to understand where media is headed—and how to stay ahead of the curve. Topics include virtual production, AI in storytelling, decentralized content platforms, and the ethics of emerging tech. The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major streaming platforms.

About Susan Johnston

Veteran media producer and creative visionary Susan Johnston has officially launched The Media Futurists Podcast, a podcast that dives deep into the evolving intersection of entertainment, technology, and storytelling.

“I’ve always believed that the future of media isn’t something we wait for—it’s something we shape,” says Johnston. “That belief is what led me to create The Media Futurists Podcast.”

Drawing from her extensive industry experience, Johnston created the podcast to help creatives navigate seismic shifts in media—from streaming platforms and virtual production to AI-generated content and decentralized distribution.

“One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that consistency beats perfection,” Johnston explains. “The most impactful episodes have been the ones where I showed up authentically and let the conversation flow.”

For interviews, guest inquiries, or media requests, please contact crystal@newmediafilmfestival.com

Contact:

The Media Futurists Podcast via info@newmediafilmfestival.com

APPLE https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-media-futurists-podcast/id1514516597

Soundcloud The Media Futurists Podcast link https:med//soundcloud.com/user-135482983 and www.tinyurl.com/PodcastNM

Iheartradio https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-the-media-futurists-podcas-62269818/

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/4gR6i80CLs5VJs63FXxYbP

Apple rss feed podcast https://nmffcreatorseriespodcast.podomatic.com/rss2.xml