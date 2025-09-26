Beyond Key Launches Industry-Focused Dynamics 365 Business Central Consulting to Revolutionize Manufacturing Operations

Hyderabad India, 2025-09-26 — /EPR Network/ — Beyond Key, a Microsoft Solutions Partner with a core Business Central focus, today announced an enhanced set of Business Central consulting services that help eliminate data silos, automate workflows, and scale manufacturing operations for global and multi-site manufacturers. These services are available at https://www.beyondkey.com/business-central-consulting. The service combines cloud design, AI-powered automation, IoT integrations, and role-based analytics to deliver fast, measurable operational gains.

Why manufacturers need this now

Manufacturers are facing fragmented systems, manual processes, and legacy tools. These slow growth, raise security risks, and complicate multi-site compliance. Beyond Key’s consulting tackles these issues directly. They consolidate spreadsheets, modernize accounting systems, providing a unified source of real-time data for better decisions.

Key problems solved:

Data in many files and apps that don’t talk to each other (in silos)

Slow month-end close because of manual entries

Security gaps in old systems that lack proper encryption

Scalability limits with QuickBooks, GP, or NAV for multi-site or global rules

What Beyond Key delivers — capability-first consulting

Beyond Key’s Business Central consulting follows a clear implementation plan. This includes Discovery, Customization, Migration, and Go-Live. An approach that reduces disruption and speeds value delivery.

Discovery (2 weeks) : Workflow audits for procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, and inventory; data hygiene checks; and a deliverable that prioritizes automation opportunities.

Customization (4–8 weeks) : Build AI-driven workflows for approvals and create role-specific Power BI dashboards for CFOs and operations managers.

Migration (3–6 weeks) : Run mock data imports, standardize SKUs, merge duplicates, and validate tax IDs to ensure error-free migration from QuickBooks, GP, or NAV.

Go-Live (1 week) : Perform a zero-downtime cutover using prebuilt templates and provide 24/7 hypercare to resolve issues immediately.

Manufacturing-specific innovation

Beyond Key configures Business Central for manufacturing with features that improve shop-floor performance and delivery reliability.

IoT Integration: Real-time machine monitoring to lower unplanned downtime.

Machine Analytics: Dashboards that turn sensor data into clear operational KPIs.

BOM Automation: Automated bill-of-materials handling to reduce manual errors and speed scheduling.

How the solution creates measurable ROI

Clients use customized dashboards to track order fulfillment time, inventory turnover, and month-end close duration. Beyond Key runs monthly KPI reviews and recommends targeted improvements. This method helps teams see real gains quickly.

Integrated technology stack to accelerate outcomes

Beyond Key uses Microsoft and practical connectors to deliver end-to-end value:

Business Central as the ERP backbone

Power BI for real-time analytics

Power Automate for AI-enabled approvals and process automation

MS Teams integration for approvals and collaboration within everyday tools

Prebuilt APIs to sync Shopify, ADP, and legacy ERPs

Migration and consolidation — no lost history, no wasted time

Beyond Key preserves historical data while removing manual workarounds. Typical conversions include QuickBooks classes to Business Central dimensions and GP or NAV costing into Business Central project modules. This ensures reporting continuity and removes Excel-based processes.

People-first adoption and training

Successful change requires strong user adoption. Beyond Key trains finance teams to automate recurring journals and multi-currency invoices, warehouse teams on barcode scanning and cycle counting, and sales teams on CRM pipelines with inventory alerts to prevent overselling.

Trusted, predictable engagement model

More than 450 businesses choose Beyond Key because of a focused practice, proven delivery, and transparent pricing. The firm offers fixed-price engagements that are typically 30% more cost effective than market averages and provides rapid post-launch support with a one-hour SLA for critical issues and hypercare during go-live.

Strategic cloud consulting for every starting point

Whether a customer is moving from QuickBooks, migrating from Dynamics GP or NAV, or replacing a custom ERP, Beyond Key designs a clear modernization path that delivers advanced inventory control, multi-entity general ledgers, AI insights, Teams-enabled workflows, and automatic tax updates.

Client impact — practical examples

Manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and nonprofit clients report tangible improvements. These include real-time machine monitoring with IoT, synchronized inventory across stores, AI-driven demand forecasting, automated grant reporting, and secure patient-data management. These changes reduce waste, speed fulfillment, and improve compliance.

Measurable success factors to track:

Faster order processing and delivery

Higher inventory turnover and lower carrying costs

Shorter month-end close times

Improved data accuracy and faster decisions

Why choose Beyond Key

Beyond Key blends deep Business Central skill with industry experience. The firm offers clear pricing, fast results, and continued support to keep gains over time.

Manufacturers ready to modernize operations, reduce manual work, and grow can request a consultation at https://www.beyondkey.com/business-central-consulting.

