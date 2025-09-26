LONDON, 2025-09-26 — /EPR Network/ — The Annual Pharma Supply Chain & Security World Summit is back in London for the 8th time, and this time with more focus on optimising your supply chain challenges to ensure an agile, responsive, streamlined and secured supply chain. The pharmaceutical supply chains are facing a significant challenge in the form of counterfeit drugs that are entering the supply chain from various points at different levels. Pharmaceutical companies that adopt an effective serialisation program have end-to-end visibility and traceability for all of their packaging, labelling, and distribution. This enables them to rapidly identify and quarantine counterfeit products. This helps to protect patients, consumers worldwide, brand equity, reputations and the company’s revenue stream by ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements for serialisation of medicines in emerging markets. The rise of the digital supply chain has been accompanied by an ever-increasing number of regulations that have accelerated its development and adoption. Years ago, the pharmaceutical supply chain regulated only manufacturing and distribution. However, with a rise in economic impact of counterfeit drugs on society, there have been attempts to improve serialisation processes even further. Corvus Global Events invites you to Pharma Supply Chain & Security World 2026 – Supply-Chain, Anti-Counterfeiting, Drug Serialization and Packaging & Labelling Conference, which will have Pharma industry experts sharing various challenges faced, new strategies, case studies and use of innovative ideas, the conference will also offer opportunities to encourage partnerships and collaborations. In this conference you’ll not only discover innovative technologies, transformation strategies and collaboration methods, but how best to implement them to optimize your supply chain processes and strategies for drug anti-counterfeiting. It gives us great pleasure to welcome you to the Pharma Supply Chain & Security World 2026.



Conference Link: https://corvusglobalevents.com/conference/pharma-supply-chain-security-world



Registration Link: https://corvusglobalevents.com/pharma-supply-chain-security-world/registration