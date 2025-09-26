MELCAL delivers cutting-edge cranes for the Icon of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship

Calatafimi-Segesta, Italy, 2025-09-26 — /EPR Network/ — MELCAL S.p.A., a leading provider of advanced lifting and handling solutions, announced its significant contribution to the construction of Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of the Seas, the largest and most technologically advanced cruise ship in the world. This milestone project reinforces MELCAL’s position as a trusted partner for the global maritime industry.

Working in close collaboration with the renowned shipyard Meyer Turku, MELCAL supplied a stiff boom crane and a davit crane. Both are engineered to meet the highest standards of reliability, safety, and performance, ensuring seamless and efficient operations in a demanding naval environment. The successful delivery of this equipment underscores the continued confidence that top international shipyards place in MELCAL’s cutting-edge technological solutions.

At 1,198 feet in length and featuring 20 decks, the Icon of the Seas is more than just a ship; it is a destination in itself. The vessel promises to offer something for every kind of traveler, from the record-breaking Category 6 waterpark and seven unique pools to eight distinct “neighborhoods” and innovative accommodations like the three-story Ultimate Family Townhouse. MELCAL’s equipment plays a crucial role behind the scenes, ensuring the smooth operation and maintenance of this floating city.

This project further solidifies the long-standing partnership between MELCAL and Meyer Turku. The collaboration has a proven track record, including the successful provision of 13 cranes for the prestigious Mein Schiff fleet (1 to 7). This shared history of excellence demonstrates MELCAL’s deep expertise in high-profile naval installations and its ability to support the most ambitious maritime ventures worldwide.

MELCAL continues to collaborate closely with its clients—including shipyards, designers, and shipowners—to provide expert consultation and tailor-made solutions for the entire lifecycle of a project. The company’s focus on innovation and partnership ensures that it can consistently deliver robust, safe, and efficient equipment for diverse applications.

